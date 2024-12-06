National College Evaluation LOGO Julian Lewis #1 QB 2025

The Biggest Camp in the South Returns to Atlanta on February 2, 2025!

The Camp Where next Rising Stars are Found!” — The Camp Where Stars Are Born!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biggest Camp in the South Returns to Atlanta on February 2, 2025!National College Evaluation Camp ( NCEC ) for Middle and High School AthletesThe National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC) is back and bigger than ever, bringing middle school and high school football players a premier opportunity to showcase their skills in front of college coaches.This highly anticipated event, spearheaded by Derrick Tatum, former National Army Bowl Director and CEO of Elite Talent Football, will take place at McEachern High School in Atlanta, GA.Zybek Sports: has been the official testing organization for the NFL Combine for 13 years, and this groundbreaking camp offers athletes the same professional evaluation experience as NFL hopefuls.Why This Camp Is a Must-AttendCollege Coaches On-Site: Meet and showcase your talent directly to the coaches evaluating for their programs.Last Year 5 Students Picked up offers at the Camp!Professional Combine Testing by Zybek Sports:Run the same tests used at the NFL Combine, including the 40-Yard Dash, Pro Agility Shuttle, and Broad Jump.Position-Specific Drills:Enhance your skills with individual drills, 1v1 matchups, and 7v7 competitions.Free Mini Recruiting Seminar:Gain valuable insights from dynamic speakers who will guide you through the recruiting process, helping you stand out to scouts.Exclusive VIP Private Seminar – February 1, 2025A day before the camp, join an exclusive event at Patchwerk Studios, the nation’s premier recording studio. Limited to only 25 attendees, this personalized seminar will teach student-athletes how to excel in interviews and navigate the recruiting process like a pro.Success StoriesThe NCEC has been a launchpad for some of football’s brightest stars, including Trevor Lawrence, Mecole Hardman, Derrick Brown, Juju Lewis, Air Noland, Eric Stokes, Trayvon Mullen, Kool-Aid Mckinstry, Owen Pappoe and hundreds of D1 athletes. This is your chance to follow in their footsteps."Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t."Event DetailsDate: February 2, 2025Location: McEachern High School, Atlanta, GAWho’s Invited:Middle School (5th-8th Grade)High School (9th-12th Grade)Don’t miss this life-changing opportunity to get evaluated and noticed by college coaches!Register Now:Sign Up Here

