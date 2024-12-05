Milton Hydro Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Innovative Bucket Truck Retrofit

MILTON, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is proud to announce the successful retrofit of one of its key fleet vehicles, a 2015 Posi-Plus 46’ Single Bucket Truck, with advanced electric power technology. This upgrade reflects Milton Hydro’s ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and safety while reducing environmental impact.

The retrofit, completed by Wajax at their Kitchener facility, involved the installation of a self-contained unit powered by enclosed lithium-ion batteries. This unit drives an AC motor and pump, significantly reducing the truck’s diesel consumption and emissions by over 50%. With this retrofit, the truck can now operate for approximately 14-16 hours on a single charge, with the added flexibility of switching back to conventional engine power when needed. This type of bucket truck is typically used for service, maintenance, and capital project work on the energy grid within residential and industrial areas.

“This upgrade not only extends the life of our equipment, reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, and is more environmentally friendly, but it also enhances the safety of our operators and the public,” said Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro. “The reduction in ambient noise levels allows our crews to communicate more effectively, contributing to a safer working environment.”

In addition to the environmental benefits, the retrofit aligns with Milton Hydro’s strategic goal of improving operational efficiency without compromising reliability or safety. By minimizing diesel engine use, the truck’s maintenance needs are expected to decrease, further contributing to cost savings and operational longevity, and being more environmentally conscious of emissions.

Milton Hydro is evaluating the possibility of retrofitting additional vehicles in its fleet in the near future, continuing its pursuit of innovative solutions that benefit both customers and employees as part of their long-term commitment to mitigate its carbon footprint, aligning with governmental Net Zero Emissions benchmarks for 2030 and 2050.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is a local distribution company responsible for delivering electricity to more than 44,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bee86510-06e4-4dbd-b5db-ef9e2dcce620

