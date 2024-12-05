Wugen to Present Clinical Data at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting Ahead of Pivotal Trial Launch of Off-the-Shelf, Allogeneic, CD7-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy WU-CART-007

Data Support Start of First Pivotal Trial for an Off-the-Shelf, Allogeneic CD7-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy in Pediatric and Adult Patients

ST. LOUIS and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage U.S. biotechnology company developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced upcoming scientific presentations, including updates from the company’s Phase 1/2 study of WU-CART-007. Researchers will present Phase 1/2 updates and studies for its investigational cell therapies this week at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, Dec. 7-10 in San Diego.

Results from Phase 1/2 showed continued anti-leukemic activity and clinically manageable safety in adults and adolescents. WU-CART-007 is an investigational, potential first-in-class, allogeneic, anti-CD7 CAR-T cell therapy under evaluation for treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL).

Based on findings to date with WU-CART-007, including this week’s data, Wugen will initiate the first pivotal Phase 2 study for an off-the-shelf CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy.

“Maturing evidence, including the Phase 1/2 study being presented, suggest WU-CART-007 has the potential to improve current standard of care for patients with these blood cancers. T-ALL/LBL are malignancies associated with high rates of relapse and mortality in patients, many of whom are young,” said Armin Ghobadi, M.D., professor of medicine and clinical director of Center for Gene and Cellular Immunotherapy (CGCI) at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

“At this year’s ASH meeting, we will present clinical data from adult and adolescent patients that support our soon to open pivotal trial for patients with relapsed or refractory T-ALL/LBL,” said Wugen Chief Medical Officer, Cherry Thomas, M.D. “We are looking forward to working with experienced investigators to provide meaningful clinical benefit to patients with limited treatment options.”

The pivotal Phase 2 study is a single-arm trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of WU-CART-007 in patients with R/R T-ALL/LBL and T-ALL/LBL. The study will involve two groups: a R/R cohort and subsequently an exploratory minimal residual disease (MRD)-positive cohort. The trial will enroll pediatric and adult patients at oncology centers in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Wugen Presentations at ASH

3450 WU-CART-007 (WT-7), an Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Targeting CD7 in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL): Phase 2 Results

Presenter: Armin Ghobadi, M.D., Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis

Presentation type: Poster

Time/location: Sunday, Dec. 8, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT; Halls G,H

Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster II

3461 WU-CART-007 (WT-7) Is an Effective Treatment for Adolescent Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia/ Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL) – Subgroup Analysis of WU-CART-007 1001

Presenter: Shannon L. Maude, M.D., Division of Oncology, Center for Childhood Cancer Research and Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia

Presentation type: Poster

Time/location: Sunday, Dec. 8, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT; Halls G,H

Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster II

Wugen researchers will also present the following abstracts for the company’s investigational memory natural killer cell therapy, WU-NK-101:

916 W-NK1 Choreographs Innate and Adaptive Immune Responses to Provide a Robust and Durable Anti-AML Response

Presenter: Tom Leedom, Wugen, Inc., St. Louis

Presentation type: Oral

Time/location: Monday, Dec. 9, 3:30 p.m. PT; Marriott Grand Ballroom 8-9, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Session: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies other than CAR-T Cells: Basic and Translational: Enhancing NK Cell Therapeutics Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Research, Translational Research 2:45-4:15 p.m. PT

4257 WUN101-01: First in Human (FIH) Phase 1 Study of WU-NK-101 (W-NK1) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Presenter: Amanda F. Cashen, M.D., Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis

Presentation type: Poster

Time/location: Monday, Dec. 9, 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT; Halls G, H

Session: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Poster III

Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Research, Clinical trials, Translational Research, Clinical Research

Investigator-initiated research

2066 Phase 1 Dose-Escalation and Dose-Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability of Anti-CD7 Allogeneic CAR T-Cells (WU-CART-007) in Patients with CD7+ T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Presenter: Michael H. Kramer, M.D., Ph.D., Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis

Presentation type: Poster

Time/location: Sat., Dec. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT; Halls G, H

Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster I;

About WU-CART-007

WU-CART-007 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy engineered to overcome the technological challenges of harnessing CAR-T cells to treat CD7+ hematological malignancies. Wugen is deploying CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to delete CD7 and the T cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC), preventing CAR-T cell fratricide and mitigating the risk of graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD). WU-CART-007 is manufactured using healthy donor-derived T cells to eliminate the risk of malignant cell contamination historically observed in the autologous CAR-T setting. WU-CART-007 is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL). More information on the Phase 1/2 trial is available on clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT# 04984356 and on the Phase 2 pivotal trial on clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT06514794.

WU-CART-007 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Priority Medicines (PRIME) Scheme designation in the European Union for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL). RMAT and PRIME designations provide increased agency support to expedite the development and review of promising therapies for patients in need.

About Wugen

Wugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage U.S. biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf CAR-T and memory natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com and follow Wugen’s LinkedIn page.

