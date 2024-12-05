Private Gym For Personal Trainers in Hong Kong And Private Studios for Yoga and Pilates Instructors in HK Launched by Palace Studios

Hong Kong Island, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Palace Studios in Hong Kong is thrilled to launch its enhanced state-of-the-art mobile booking app that now also supports freelance yoga teachers, pilates instructors and physiotherapists as it continues to elevating experience for personal trainers in booking top-notch studio spaces and organizing client sessions efficiently via their smartphones. For more information visit https://palace-studios.com/contact

"At Palace Studios, our goal is to revolutionise fitness by blending top-notch technology with pristine environments," said Dinesh Nihalchand, the CEO and founder of Palace Studios. He further added that the latest app upgrade marks a progression towards expansion of modalities beyond Strength Training in Yoga and Pilates and empowering wellness experts to manage their timetables effectively and enhance client interactions.

The user-friendly application enables fitness instructors to easily book fully furnished studios, providing exceptional flexibility without being tied down by lengthy leases or agreements. A couple of taps are all it takes for individuals to secure high-quality venues customised for yoga, pilates, or personal training sessions in prime commercial buildings in core central locations such as Lyndhurst Terrace, Lan Kwai Fong and Wyndham Street. Instructors can efficiently organise their timetables by scheduling appointments and checking sessions while making real-time adjustments to bookings to cater to the changing needs of their clients. The application also makes payment processing more efficient by managing transactions on the platform itself. This helps lessen instructors' duties and lets them concentrate on providing top-notch services to clients. Moreover, the app offers no-touch entry systems for studios to ensure a hygienic experience for users going inside the facility, adhering to the strictest standards of wellness and safety.

The user-friendly layout of the app caters to the requirements of wellness practitioners by equipping them with essential resources to expand their businesses and elevate customer contentment levels effectively.

As previously announced, for individuals looking for tailored fitness options, the app provides a user booking system and increased privacy features. Users can effortlessly arrange sessions with their trainers in private settings, enjoying the perks of exclusive venues without the usual gym crowd. This guarantees a personal workout experience supported by the highest cleanliness standards and safety measures, including cutting-edge air purification systems and eco-conscious amenities promoting wellness.

Nihalchand explained, "Our tech makes booking easier and enhances the experience, for both instructors and clients." He expressed pride in providing a platform that showcases meaningful elements dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and quality.

The upgrade of the mobile app aligns with Palace Studios' commitment to cultivate spaces that focus on the well-being of individuals and environmental sustainability. With the use of recycled construction materials and the incorporation of nature-friendly skincare items in the studios, every detail is carefully considered to offer an eco-friendly experience.

Health experts looking to enhance their work are welcome to check out the Palace Studios app and become part of a community that prioritises exclusivity and quality while offering flexibility in its services. The app can be downloaded from both, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and android users respectively.

About Palace Studios

Palace Studios was established to cater to the changing demands of the fitness sector in Hong Kong by revolutionising fitness services and spaces. The company provides top-notch studios that are tech-savvy and environmentally friendly to empower yoga teachers, pilates instructors, and personal trainers to deliver a luxurious experience to their clients. Through creativity and teamwork, the company repurposes areas into wellness hubs, boosting the careers of independent wellness experts and offering customers exceptional fitness journeys.

For details and to get the app on your device, check out https://palace-studios.com/.

