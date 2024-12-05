Training New Yorkers for Good Paying Jobs of the Future

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Office of Strategic Workforce Development has awarded more than $15.5 million in additional grants to support five projects across Upstate New York through the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance Operating Grant Programs. These grants will support the training of more than 2,100 workers through collaboration between training providers and more than 30 employer partners in high demand fields such as advanced manufacturing, construction, nanotechnology, and clean and renewable energy. The Office, which operates under Empire State Development, supports industry-driven workforce development programs and practices to ensure that more New Yorkers have the skills for good, family sustaining jobs in the state's fastest growing industries.

“A pillar of my administration is to help New Yorkers put money in their pockets and part of that strategy is to ensure that more New Yorkers have the skills needed so they can have good paying jobs in growth industries throughout the state," Governor Hochul said. "By growing and expanding access to workforce development programs that provide training and address traditional barriers to employment, we are generating new opportunities for more residents to earn good wages – especially in historically-marginalized communities. These grants will support critical Upstate projects and offer even more people the transformational skills they need to succeed and thrive in the 21st century."

The seventh round of awards from the Office of Strategic Workforce Development brings the total state investment to nearly $60 million that will leverage more than $65 million in public and private funding and support over 14,400 trainees for over 2,000 business partners.

The grants awarded to five projects today will support employer-driven, high-skilled workforce training programs and reward innovative approaches and best practices that reduce the barriers to participation for high-need communities. The $115 million Pay for Performance Operating Grant Program has flexible funding to help providers cover programmatic expenses like curriculum development and wraparound services to prepare New Yorkers with in-demand skills and industry-recognized credentials. The $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program supports the capital needs of workforce training providers that seek to enhance or expand their offerings. These grant programs allow workforce training providers to expand the capacity of successful programs with high placement rates and effective wraparound services.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Office of Strategic Workforce Development continues to utilize crucial public-private partnerships to create new pathways to job and skills training, further supporting New York's pipeline of trained employees for high-growth industries. Working with our partner programs, we are committed to supporting trainees in their success and to growing a more diverse economy throughout the state."

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Cutting edge industries require cutting edge skills. The funds awarded today are a win-win for workers and employers. They address critical workforce needs and support skill development for success in today’s fast-growing sectors. By fueling workforce development projects with a proven record of success, these grant programs will build on what works, bringing innovative training programs to more New Yorkers, including those in underserved and marginalized communities.”

Round Seven Awardees:

Manufacturer's Association of Central New York (MACNY) – Central New York, Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Western New York – $6.5 Million (Pay for Performance Operating Grant): Grant funding will help MACNY scale the Mohawk Valley's successful Real Life Rosies and Advance 2 Apprenticeship programs to five additional regions over two years, in partnership with local SUNY community colleges. Both programs are New York State Department of Labor-recognized direct entry programs, which seek to enroll women, people with disabilities, and other historically marginalized populations in advanced manufacturing pre-apprenticeship training. The Real Life Rosies pilot program, previously funded by OSWD, has met or exceeded all outlined goals, introducing more than 100 trainees to advanced manufacturing careers. This new expansion will scale the original pre-apprenticeship in advanced manufacturing, and develop six new pathways in nanotechnology, semiconductor, biopharmaceutical, and green/clean energy.

Grant funding will help MACNY scale the Mohawk Valley's successful Real Life Rosies and Advance 2 Apprenticeship programs to five additional regions over two years, in partnership with local SUNY community colleges. Both programs are New York State Department of Labor-recognized direct entry programs, which seek to enroll women, people with disabilities, and other historically marginalized populations in advanced manufacturing pre-apprenticeship training. The Real Life Rosies pilot program, previously funded by OSWD, has met or exceeded all outlined goals, introducing more than 100 trainees to advanced manufacturing careers. This new expansion will scale the original pre-apprenticeship in advanced manufacturing, and develop six new pathways in nanotechnology, semiconductor, biopharmaceutical, and green/clean energy. Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington (CVES) BOCES – North Country – $3 Million (Workforce Development Capital Grant): Funding will support the construction of a new career and technical education (CTE) center. Programming at the original space will continue until the new facility is completed, allowing for uninterrupted training and development with the goal of enrolling qualified applicants. OSWD funding will specifically support the construction of training spaces for programs in construction, software and digital media, and advanced manufacturing.

Funding will support the construction of a new career and technical education (CTE) center. Programming at the original space will continue until the new facility is completed, allowing for uninterrupted training and development with the goal of enrolling qualified applicants. OSWD funding will specifically support the construction of training spaces for programs in construction, software and digital media, and advanced manufacturing. Questar III BOCES – Capital Region – $3 Million (Workforce Development Capital Grant) : Funding will support the expansion and modernization of the Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, Columbia County. The project will increase capacity in the existing welding, HVAC and construction technology labs, and build new lab spaces for electrical and plumbing trades programs. All students will receive OSHA-10 certification and relevant industry credentials and opportunities for work-based learning. Enrollment capacity will increase for high school students, create expanded opportunities for adult learners, and allow for the modernization of equipment and materials.

: Funding will support the expansion and modernization of the Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, Columbia County. The project will increase capacity in the existing welding, HVAC and construction technology labs, and build new lab spaces for electrical and plumbing trades programs. All students will receive OSHA-10 certification and relevant industry credentials and opportunities for work-based learning. Enrollment capacity will increase for high school students, create expanded opportunities for adult learners, and allow for the modernization of equipment and materials. University at Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (BEOC) – Western New York – $1,997,413 (Pay for Performance Operating Grant): Grant funding will support the scaling of the successful Build Pre-Apprenticeship program, bringing the nine-week paid direct entry pre-apprenticeship program for construction trades to Buffalo. The model emphasizes serving low-income and underserved populations, and services include intensive case management to identify and meet the needs of each enrollee, and stipends to offset wages lost during training. Strong relationships with community partners, including city and union leadership, ensure that trainees will receive the right training at the right time to meet local demand for construction labor. Union instructors will teach the industry recognized Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3), plus career readiness training and professional development to increase success of direct entry candidates.

Grant funding will support the scaling of the successful Build Pre-Apprenticeship program, bringing the nine-week paid direct entry pre-apprenticeship program for construction trades to Buffalo. The model emphasizes serving low-income and underserved populations, and services include intensive case management to identify and meet the needs of each enrollee, and stipends to offset wages lost during training. Strong relationships with community partners, including city and union leadership, ensure that trainees will receive the right training at the right time to meet local demand for construction labor. Union instructors will teach the industry recognized Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3), plus career readiness training and professional development to increase success of direct entry candidates. Center for Employment Opportunities – Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Western New York – $1,028,026 (Pay for Performance Operating Grant): Funding will help CEO to expand its successful construction pre-apprenticeship training for justice-impacted New Yorkers, increasing capacity in Buffalo, and piloting the program in Albany and Rochester. The program provides union approved Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) pre-apprenticeship training, plus workforce readiness training, transitional employment on CEO’s work crews, job development and placement, and retention services post-placement. Supportive services include housing and transportation assistance, and health care and childcare access.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “As Labor Chair, my priority is building a diverse, equitable economy that works for everyone. The funding through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development is opening doors to opportunity that is industry-driven and intentional so that our families and young people have access to pre-apprenticeships that lead to placement in union apprenticeships. This is critical to people accessing high-quality careers with family sustaining wages. Importantly, the Center for Employment Opportunities will pilot their successful construction union-approved pre-apprenticeship program for justice-involved New Yorkers in the Rochester region, leading to even greater impact.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “As businesses in every industry struggle to find skilled workers, these specific programs offer some hope. By providing wraparound services like child care and transportation, we are able to address barriers that have historically prevented all members of our community from taking advantage of programs that can add to the number of potential workers. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul and the Office of Workforce Development for funding these projects and hope many more are funded in the near future.”