Dupuy Expands its Coffee, Warehousing and Logistics Solutions into Canadian Market with Acquisition of Toronto-based Eland Logistics

NEW ORLEANS and TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dupuy Group (“Dupuy”), a leading U.S.-based logistics provider, has acquired the business and assets of Eland Logistics, Inc. (“Eland Logistics”), a respected family-owned warehousing and logistics company in the Greater Toronto Area. Eland Logistics operates a warehouse in Mississauga, Ontario, where it provides regional coffee roasters and their suppliers with storage, logistics and Canada-U.S. customs brokerage services. Eland Logistics also offers strategic warehousing and logistics solutions for moving and managing tea, metals and other breakbulk goods. Dupuy’s acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Eland Logistics closed on December 2, 2024.

“With this addition, Dupuy welcomes a high-touch, customer-first team in Canada’s largest coffee market, providing a strategic advantage for Customers when paired with our existing operations across the U.S. Gulf and East coasts,” said Hans Luetkemeier, president of Dupuy. “Dupuy Customers will also benefit from having an excellent Canadian distribution hub while Eland Logistics Customers will gain access to our global transportation network and additional specialized services.”

“We’re excited to join Dupuy and look forward to uniting our capabilities to provide enhanced solutions for Canadian and U.S. markets,” said Doug Eland, CEO of Eland Logistics. “With our synergies, years of experience, and a shared world-class culture, Eland Logistics and Dupuy will create new opportunities and add value across our Customers’ supply chains.”

About Eland Logistics

Founded by Doug Eland in 1988, Eland Logistics is a world-class provider of supply chain solutions focused on the foodservice industry. With over 35 years of experience in the green coffee and tea trades and a focus on food safety and cleanliness, Eland Logistics operates a certified organic facility in the Greater Toronto Area and is the only BRC-certified operation servicing green coffee in Canada. Eland Logistics provides supply chain solutions including Canada-U.S. customs brokerage; highway and intermodal freight services; food-grade warehousing; certified weighing, sampling and reconditioning; and consulting services. For more information, visit elandscs.com.

About The Dupuy Group

From its humble beginnings handling coffee on the New Orleans riverfront following the Great Depression, Dupuy has evolved into a diversified, global logistics provider. Dupuy operates ultra-clean, modern warehousing and logistics facilities on the U.S. Gulf and East coasts, servicing the ports of Charleston, SC, Houston, TX, Jacksonville, FL and New Orleans, LA. Dupuy handles commodities ranging from coffee, tea, metals, grains, sugar and barley to an array of general cargo. Its services include warehousing, bulk handling and processing, coffee and tea blending, truck transportation and more. For additional information visit, dupuygroup.com.

Attachments

The Dupuy Group info@dupuygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.