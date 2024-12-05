HD Nursing to Showcase Advances in Fall Risk Prediction at IHI Forum 2024

BENTON, Ark., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Nursing, the leading patient safety solution that combines predictive analytics with individualized fall and pressure injury prevention, is proud to announce its participation at the IHI Forum 2024, December 8-11, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about HD Nursing’s groundbreaking advancements, including the automation of the Hester-Davis Scale (HDS), a transformative development in fall risk assessment.

"The automation of the HDS marks a significant step in reducing nursing documentation burdens while maintaining the highest standards of care," says Amy Hester, PhD, RN, BC, FAAN, chairwoman and CEO, HD Nursing. "By automating the scoring process for every patient, every shift, every day, this innovation enhances accuracy leading to fewer fall events and saves time which improves workflow efficiency."

Automating the HDS is about more than just efficiency – it’s about prioritizing patient safety while giving nurses more time to focus on what matters most: direct patient care. This initiative aligns perfectly with the new CMS Clinical Quality Measure relating to falls with serious injury that will be expanded beyond the current measure in 2026.

"Developed by the clinical scientists who validated the HDS, this automation ensures the highest degree of accuracy and fidelity to scientific standards," continues Dr. Hester. "Upwards of 25% of falls occur because a patient’s risk profile was not scored correctly. By proactively addressing the expanded falls with injury metrics set to take effect in 2026, HD Nursing’s innovation positions healthcare organizations to meet emerging standards while reducing risks and improving outcomes."

Tim Davidson, ARM, CHSP, CHCM, managing consultant and AGRC Global Healthcare Consulting Leader, Aon says, “By reducing falls, the HD Falls Program also significantly reduces staff injuries, thereby lowering workers' compensation costs and minimizing the loss of injured staff members from the workforce. By combining clinical improvement, reduction of workers' compensation injuries, and the reduction of lost revenue from unreimbursable expenses HD Nursing can position healthcare providers to dramatically reduce their overall total cost of risk.”

Dr. Hester points to HD Nursing's role in helping healthcare leaders prepare for tomorrow’s challenges with solutions that enhance patient safety, operational efficiency and quality care, "This automation is also the foundation of a broader roadmap for the future, which will include advancements such as automating the Braden Scale for pressure injury prediction, further solidifying HD Nursing’s leadership in patient safety innovation.”

About HD Nursing

Established in 2012, HD Nursing has become the dominant patient safety solution and the only fall risk assessment tool validated in the electronic medical record. With a comprehensive, evidence-based approach combining predictive analytics with individualized fall and fall injury prevention patient care, our solution is documented to reduce patient falls and injuries and is employed by leading health systems and academic medical centers nationwide. Our team is fully committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. Silver Stevie® Award winner as Company of the Year - Health Products & Services category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. https://www.hdnursing.com/

