Zero Waste Packaging Market Size to Outpace US$ 740.06 Billion by 2034

The zero waste packaging market size stood at US$ 294.57 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed US$ 740.06 billion by 2034, experiencing a robust CAGR of 9.65% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The zero waste packaging market size to record US$ 322.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond US$ 674.93 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Market

Zero waste packaging is an ideal approach to reducing waste and environmental impact. Zero waste packaging refers to the use of materials that do not generate waste. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about the negative impact of packaging waste on the environment. Zero waste packaging is generally made from compostable, biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable materials. These materials minimize waste arising from packaging. However, recyclable and biodegradable materials play a crucial role in reducing environmental impact, particularly through their end-of-life benefits.

Various industries are focusing on reducing their carbon footprints, boosting the demand for zero waste packaging. Moreover, governments around the world have imposed regulations on plastic packaging, encouraging various industries to shift toward green packaging solutions. The government has introduced various measures to reduce plastic waste, including regulations on single-use plastics and initiatives encouraging recycling. Rising investments in sustainable packaging solutions and growing concerns about disposing of plastic are expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

According to the Packaging Waste Facts and Statistics, about 40% of plastic waste is generated from packaging.



Zero Waste Packaging Market Trends:

Advancements in Material Science: Advancements in material science led to the development of biodegradable, plant-based, and edible packaging options with improved barrier properties . These options are suitable alternatives to plastic packaging to support sustainable practices.

Advancements in material science led to the development of biodegradable, plant-based, and . These options are suitable alternatives to plastic packaging to support sustainable practices. Demand for Reusable Packaging: With growing concerns about disposing of plastic packaging waste, there is a high demand for reusable packaging solutions, which further boosts the market's growth.

With growing concerns about disposing of plastic packaging waste, there is a solutions, which further boosts the market's growth. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements have made it possible to develop smart packaging solutions . Integrating AI features in smart packaging indicates freshness and provides information about disposal, thereby enhancing sustainability.

Technological advancements have made it possible to . Integrating AI features in smart packaging indicates freshness and provides information about disposal, thereby enhancing sustainability. E-commerce Growth: The increase in e-commerce sales is a major factor contributing to market expansion. Various e-commerce businesses are adopting sustainable packaging solutions as more consumers become environmentally conscious. In addition, the growing focus on sustainable practices is expected to boost the demand for zero-waste packaging among e-commerce businesses to reduce costs associated with waste disposal.

Insights from Key Regions

Asia Pacific Zero Waste Packaging Market

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to the increase in the adoption of sustainable packaging. With the increased awareness of environmental conservation, the demand for sustainable packaging solutions has increased significantly in the region. Since the negative impact of plastic is increasing day by day, governments in various nations, such as India, Japan, and Thailand, have imposed regulations on the use of plastic packaging.

These regulations encouraged businesses to adopt sustainable packaging solutions. Moreover, increasing concerns about plastic pollution are boosting the market in the region. As users become more aware of the effects of plastic waste, they actively seek out zero waste packaging.

Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Boost the Market in Europe

The zero waste packaging market in Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The regional market growth is attributed to the increasing awareness among people regarding the importance of environmental sustainability. The rising environmental protection practices and environmental regulations further propel the market growth. Various European countries have set their emission reduction targets. Government and private firms are investing heavily in R&D to produce sustainable packaging materials with enhanced barrier properties. Moreover, regional market players are using various business development strategies and launching new products to meet consumers’ varying demands.

Zero Waste Packaging Market Segmentation

By material type, the paper and cardboard segment dominated the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the rise in demand for paper bags. Paper and cardboard can be recycled many times, reducing waste generation. The rising demand for recycled packaging materials further bolstered the segment.

By outlook, the reusable/recyclable segment registered dominance in the market in 2023. This is primarily due to the increase in demand for recyclable packaging materials, such as paper, cardboard, glass, and metal. With the growing concerns about disposing of packaging waste, the demand for recyclable or reusable packaging solutions is rising, thereby boosting the segmental growth.

materials, such as paper, cardboard, glass, and metal. With the growing concerns about disposing of packaging waste, the demand for recyclable or reusable packaging solutions is rising, thereby boosting the segmental growth. By distribution channel, the online segment dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising internet penetration and the rising trend of online shopping. The easy availability of zero waste packaging solutions of various sizes on e-commerce platforms attracts more consumers. Moreover, online distribution channel eliminates middlemen, further reducing the product's final cost.

By application, the food & beverages segment held a dominant market share in 2023 due to the rise in adoption of packaged foods. Rising concerns about food spoilage have encouraged food & beverage companies to shift toward sustainable packaging solutions. Various market players are developing food-grade packaging to meet the varying demands of food manufacturers. For instance, in September 2024, Marigold Health Foods collaborated with Sonoco to launch fully recyclable packaging for a variety of natural, plant-based food products, including stock cubes, sauces, and meat and fish alternatives.

Competitive Landscape

The market is evolving as various market players are making efforts to drive innovation. Key players competing in the zero waste packaging market are Notpla, Boxed Water Is Better, Lifepack, Loliware, Noissue Company, ASOS, Better Packaging Co., Calvin Klein, Ecovative, Ecoware, Patagonia, Plaine Products, and Sierra Nevada.

Better Packaging Co. continues to focus on zero waste packaging with its commitment to sustainability. The company announced that it won the prestigious Sustainable Retail Award for Best Innovative Packaging Solution, highlighting its commitment to protect the environment.

Recent Developments in the Zero Waste Packaging Market

In October 2024, Sway released compostable seaweed-based polybags in partnership with brands like Alex Crane and prAna, which took a big step toward eradicating plastic from the fashion sector.

In June 2024, ProAmpac unveiled its patent-pending ProActive Recyclable\ FiberCool insulated bag, intended for curbside recycling. Unlike the standard Self-Open Sack (SOS), FiberCool guarantees that the sacks are curbside recyclable and offer a temperature control solution for the food and grocery delivery market.

In February 2024, Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) acquired DisSolves, an edible packaging startup focusing on zero-waste soluble films. DisSolves established a patented edible film that dissolves quickly in hot and cold water, milk, and juice without leaving any residue. Applications range from protein capsules, instant coffee packs, and infant formula to encapsulates and nutritional supplements.

In January 2022, One Step Closer (OSC) introduced its latest impact campaign, which concentrated on advancing circular packaging solutions to reach a zero-waste future. The goal of the "One Step Closer to Zero Waste" campaign is to generate a platform for action and offer inspiration to decrease and/or eradicate single-use plastics in products, packaging, and personal lives.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Biopolymer

Paper and Cardboard

Glass Packaging

Metal Packaging

By Outlook Type

Reusable/Recyclable Packaging

Compostable Packaging

Edible Packaging



By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By Application

Food & Beverage

HealthCare

E-Commerce

Electronics & Home Appliance

Personal Care & Cosmetics



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



