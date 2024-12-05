News

Atos ranked as a Leader in ISG’s report Mainframes – Services and Solutions in Europe

Paris, France – December 5, 2024 – Atos today announces it has been named a leader in ISG’s Provider Lens™ Mainframes – Services and Solutions, Europe. Atos is a Leader in two quadrants: Mainframe as a Service (MFaaS) and Mainframe Operations. According to ISG, Leaders have a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position. They also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

ISG emphasizes the enduring significance of mainframes in business infrastructure in a market that is moving toward hybrid modernization strategies, with clients aiming to maintain mainframe robustness while leveraging cloud agility.

In the Mainframe as a Service (MFaaS) quadrant, ISG assesses the current market positioning of providers of MFaaS in Europe based on the depth of their market presence and service offerings. The quadrant assesses Atos’ capabilities in offering shared mainframe services, including facilities, hardware, operating systems, optimization tools and maintenance expertise.

In the Mainframe Operations quadrant, ISG assesses service providers that offer on-premises or remote operations services for mainframes, including performance optimization, backup, restore, system upgrades, security patches and other typical mainframe capabilities.

Oliver Nickels, Lead Author, ISG said: “As a Mainframe as a Service provider, Atos combines over 45 years of experience focusing on business transformation and tailored, secure MFaaS solutions, fostering innovation while ensuring operational stability. Atos excels in mainframe operations with a comprehensive service portfolio, combining MFaaS and hybrid IT strategies for modernization, offering client-centric solutions and ensuring financial predictability.”

Zoltán Zerényi, Global Head of Mainframe, Atos said: "Being positioned as a European Leader by ISG testifies to our capacity to reliably and cost-effectively run and manage mainframe applications in a modern hybrid world. Atos offers flexible pricing models on mainframe hubs that are constantly enhanced with innovations to optimize, secure and increase integration options with other IT components. The Atos Group’s businesses provide a complete suite of offerings, ranging from mainframe operations and mainframe as a service to mainframe modernization, including mainframe to cloud, application modernization and transformation services. We also support clients in defining and implementing the best strategy for their mainframe transformation.”

The Atos Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure (HCI) portfolio is part of Tech Foundations, an Atos Group business. Atos HCI’s 64 data center hubs operate globally 24/7, and its 12,000 cloud and infrastructure specialists serve more than 1,000 enterprise clients and boast an average customer relationship of more than 10 years. Atos mainframe operations and services are delivered worldwide. Tech Foundations offerings are complemented by the Application Modernization Services from Eviden, an Atos Group business, enabling enterprises to benefit from end-to-end mainframe services and solutions.

To download a copy of the reports, please click here.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 41,000 employees advance what matters to the world’s businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2024.

