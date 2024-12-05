Acrow Provides Detour Rental Solution to Minimize Traffic Disruptions During Bridge Replacement Project in Rural Texas

Modular steel structure provides reliable, safe and cost-effective route in Jefferson County

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel detour bridges has been installed in Jefferson County, Texas, to maintain traffic flow during a project to replace the Taylor Bayou Bridge on State Highway 124 just north of the community of Hamshire. The bridge replacement is part of a larger project to widen the bayou to improve stormwater drainage and reduce the potential of flooding from future storms.

The initial plans for the Taylor Bayou Bridge replacement called for a full closure of the structure, but the only available alternate routes around the rural site were 30 miles or more. As State Highway 124 is critical for commercial and noncommercial traffic including first responders, the decision was made to install a modular steel detour structure for the duration of the project to reduce impacts to the public.

The Acrow 700XS® panel bridge chosen for the project was rented to contractor Texas Materials Group, Inc. The two-lane bridge is 130 feet long, with a curb-to-curb width of 30 feet to carry a single lane each of north and south traffic. It was designed to AASHTO HL-93 loading, and the deck has an asphalt overlay in a crown to allow for a 2% cross-slope. Despite a rather tight site, the bridge was installed quickly and successfully with a crane-assisted launch.

Construction of the temporary detour bridge began in August 2024 and it was opened to traffic in mid-October. It will remain in service until the new permanent bridge is completed, now anticipated to be early 2025.

“Removing traffic from work zones is always the safest option for workers and motorists,” said Dan Schrager, Business Development Manager, Southwest Region. “When reasonable alternate routes are not available, Acrow’s durable modular detour bridges can provide a reliable, predictable route to minimize project impacts while cutting project costs through accelerated construction times.”

Added Russ Parisi, Vice President North America, “Available for rent or purchase, Acrow’s versatile detour solutions are an excellent choice to consider over phased construction during bridge repair or rehabilitation projects. Suitable for a wide range of urban and rural applications, they are quickly and easily built and installed and offer a cost-effective way to increase safety while cutting project timelines.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09e76858-f627-4230-9177-8f9dfc60a1b5

Acrow Bridge in Jefferson County, Texas Acrow Bridge in Jefferson County, Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.