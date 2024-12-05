EXL recognized as Market Leader in HFS Horizons AADA Quadfecta Services for the Generative Enterprise, 2024 study

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been recognized as a Market Leader in the HFS Research 2024 AADA Quadfecta Services for the Generative Enterprise™, 2024 study.

The study, in its inaugural edition, evaluated 27 leading analytics, AI, data platforms, and automation (AADA) service providers on their ability to unlock deep insights from their data, automate complex processes, and enhance operational efficiencies. The Market Leader designation is the report’s highest distinction.

The research highlights EXL’s ability to deliver enhanced business outcomes through a data and AI-led approach, combining deep domain expertise with advanced analytics and digital operations, ensuring speed and precision for enterprise clients. The study specifically cites EXL’s flexibility, skill diversity, and innovation in its offerings as key differentiators among its peers.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a market leader by HFS Research, highlighting our commitment to helping clients address challenges and achieve measurable business outcomes,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s executive vice president and chief digital officer. “This recognition reflects our ability to combine deep industry expertise with advanced technologies, including pre-trained and fine-tuned LLMs, agentic workflows, and pre-built accelerators. These capabilities enable us to deliver solutions that balance speed, cost, and accuracy, driving real impact for our clients. We’re proud to be at the forefront of AI-led business transformation.”

“The integration of analytics, AI, data platforms, and automation—the ‘quadfecta'—is poised to be enterprises' most significant growth catalyst in the next two–to-three years. As these technologies converge, they enhance existing business operations and fundamentally reshape industry landscapes by enabling more agile, intelligent, and data driven decision-making processes,” said Ashish Chaturvedi, Practice Leader at HFS Research. “Enterprises strategically embracing this quadfecta will streamline their operations and unlock new levels of innovation and customer engagement, setting a new standard for competitive advantage in the digital era.”

For more information about how EXL is integrating data, AI and automation to deliver measurable outcomes and transformative results for clients, please visit: here. To read more about the study, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 57,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

