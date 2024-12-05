Discovery | HGTV | Food Network | ID | Magnolia Network. Rogers Sports & Media Unveils Winter Schedule, Launching January 1

– Citytv+ stacks its lineup with new and returning series from Animal Planet, Cooking Channel, Discovery, Discovery Science, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery (ID), Magnolia Network, MotorTrend, OWN, and more –

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting January 1, Canadians can continue watching their favourite shows with new seasons and series exclusively on Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, and more. Rogers is the new home to these iconic lifestyle brands and beloved content including titles such as Homestead Rescue (Discovery), Celebrity IOU with Drew and Jonathan Scott (HGTV), Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri (Food Network), Signs of a Psychopath (ID), and Maine Cabin Masters (Magnolia Network).

“Through Rogers and Rogers Sports & Media, Canadians won’t miss a beat when it comes to watching new episodes from returning hit series and new titles from North America’s biggest home renovation and culinary stars. We continue to work with all distribution partners to ensure viewers can watch this top-rated content where and when they want,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.

Building on the exciting slate of hit content from Bravo, Citytv, FX, and FXX, Citytv+ adds thousands of hours of new and returning shows from Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Cooking Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery Science, MotorTrend, and more.

Discovery will feature new seasons of off-the-grid living with Homestead Rescue, exploring the unknown in Expedition X, high-stakes underdogs in Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, bootleg legends in Moonshiners, the ultimate booze-making competition Moonshiners: Master Distiller, and all-new series Expedition Files and The Last Woodsman, beginning this January. That’s not all! Discovery will air repeat seasons of Caught, Gold Rush, Big Little Brawlers, and Outback Opal Hunters, plus special events such as Shark Week and Puppy Bowl.

Beginning this January, HGTV will have new seasons of star-studded transformations on Celebrity IOU with Drew and Jonathan Scott, property pursuits with House Hunters, Home Town with Erin and Ben Napier, heritage home renovation series Fixer to Fabulous, and over-the-top house hunting with My Lottery Dream Home, plus Married to Real Estate, Zillow Gone Wild, and Help! I Wrecked My House. Additionally, the channel will have repeat seasons from HGTV’s slate of home improvement programming including Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?, Rico to the Rescue, and Battle on the Mountain.

The Food Network, connecting viewers to the power and joy of food, will feature all-new seasons of competition series Chopped, Kids Baking Championship, Wildcard Kitchen, and Spring Baking Championship, sizzling showdowns with Beat Bobby Flay, plus Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games to round out the schedule.

ID offers a slate chock-full of harrowing crimes, in-depth investigations, and powerful true stories with all-new seasons of Signs of a Psychopath, Very Scary People, Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Death by Fame, Body Cam: On The Scene, and Evil Lives Here, plus past seasons of Real Time Crime.

Premiering on the Magnolia Network this January are new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Building Outside The Lines, and In With The Old, plus past seasons of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovations and Barnwood Builders to complete the schedule.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

Media Contact

Discovery/HGTV/Food Network/ID/Magnolia Network:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.