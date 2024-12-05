Vroon and KVH Complete Deployment of Starlink/VSAT Hybrid Connectivity on 58 Vessels

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today announced that, together with international shipping leader Vroon, they have completed the deployment of Starlink/VSAT hybrid connectivity aboard 58 Vroon vessels. The hybrid configuration employs new Starlink Flat High Performance Terminals and Starlink service configured to work in concert with the existing KVH TracPhone® V7-HTS VSAT terminals and Iridium Certus units already onboard Vroon’s fleet.

“Our crews’ well-being is of the utmost importance to us. By providing reliable and high-speed Internet access to our colleagues at sea, we ensure they can stay connected with families and friends while performing their duties safely and efficiently,” said Rob Frenks, Vroon Group ICT Manager. “Working with KVH on the integration of Starlink, in a hybrid configuration with KVH’s global HTS VSAT service and Iridium Certus, has proven to be a game-changer, providing faster, more reliable Internet that is enhancing the quality of life for our colleagues on board and streamlining vessel operations. The deployments have gone very smoothly, all managed as part of our KVH AgilePlans® subscription.”

Commenting on the expanded connectivity suite, David Tropp Hag, KVH’s Vice President of Sales for EMEA, remarked, “We’re thrilled to keep building on our long-standing partnership with Vroon. Our KVH ONE® network, with its multi-orbit design, is a great match for Vroon’s forward-thinking approach to crew and operational communications. By combining the speed, low latency, and affordability of Starlink with the performance and reliability of our existing global VSAT network, we’re delivering a powerful hybrid solution. We’re excited to keep working together to ensure Vroon’s ships and crews stay seamlessly connected wherever they are.”

KVH ONE is an advanced multi-orbit, multi-network solution for maritime connectivity, seamlessly integrating GEO-based VSAT, multiple emerging LEO services, global 5G/LTE services, L-band, and shore-based Wi-Fi. Service and support is provided via the 24/7/365 KVH OneCare™ program.

