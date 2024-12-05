H&R Block Names George Agurkis as Vice President of Government Relations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB), a leading provider of global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions, today announced the promotion of George Agurkis to Vice President of Government Relations. In his new role, Agurkis will lead the government relations team and its efforts to advance the company’s legislative, regulatory, and policy priorities at the state, federal, and local levels.

“During his three-year tenure, George has been instrumental in progressing policies that benefit our clients and company, including spearheading an initiative to support enhanced identity verification standards and real-time data sharing to combat fraud,” said Dara Redler, Chief Legal Officer, H&R Block. “We look forward to his continued leadership on critical initiatives that help the more than 20 million clients we serve.”

Before joining H&R Block, Agurkis served as Senior Director of Advocacy at the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) and spent a decade with the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Rules in various roles, including Senior Professional Staff and Policy Advisor. In this capacity, he provided expert counsel to the Chair and Committee Members on pending legislation, procedure, and votes, as well as the political landscape and dynamics within Congress to navigate legislative processes effectively.

Beyond his role at H&R Block, Agurkis serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for Wright Patman Congressional Federal Credit Union, where he is responsible for providing oversight of the credit union in conjunction with the Vice President of Internal Audit. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Wilkes University.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

