Sify-built Data Center for the Supreme Court of India goes Live

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning data center, cloud, networks, security and digital services, announced the inauguration of the Data Center built for the Supreme Court by the 50th Chief Justice of India, Shri Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on November 07, 2024.

Inaugural ceremony of the Data Centre at the Administrative Buildings Complex, Supreme Court of India on November 07, 2024

The Smart-Rack-Row, Concurrently Maintainable Data Center is the latest in a long list of digitalisation measures adopted by the Supreme Court to overcome the dependency on legacy work measures.

The Data Center was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice D Y Chandrachud, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Hon’ble Mr. Justice K.V. Viswanathan. A vocal supporter of the country’s digital ambitions, this data center was a fitting swansong for the Chief Justice who retired on November 10, 2024.

Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies Limited, said, “This is an endorsement of our DNA in building comprehensive ICT ecosystems for more than two decades. I am elated that what started out as enabling digital transformation for different Enterprises is now being adopted by the highest echelons of the judiciary. Sify is proud of this positive contribution to the digitalisation measures of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the country.”

Link to the Supreme Court’s Press Release can be found here https://www.sci.gov.in/supreme-court-establishes-on-premises-data-centre/

About Sify Technologies

A multiple year winner of the Golden Peacock award for Corporate Governance by the Institute of Directors, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com , Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

