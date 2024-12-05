BitFuFu Launches Private-Label Mining Pool Offering Competitive Commission Rates as Low as 0.4%

SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced the launch of BitFuFu Pool, its private-label mining pool offering industry-leading commission rates starting as low as 0.4%. Beginning next week, BitFuFu Pool will be available to BitFuFu app users when purchasing cloud-mining products and miner services where they can also receive promotional benefits. BitFuFu Pool is exclusively focused on Bitcoin mining, with plans to expand to other digital assets in the future.

The Company co-invested in this new business with strategic partners and will collaborate with them to operate it. Institutional customers should consult with their BitFuFu sales representative for customized pooling services.

The Company’s self-mining operation has begun directing hashrate to BitFuFu Pool with plans to allocate 100% of its rapidly growing self-mining hashrate to it.

Advantages of BitFuFu Pool

A tutorial for BitFuFu Pool can be found here with additional information available at: https://www.bitfufu.com/sg/pool

Leo Lu, BitFuFu’s CEO stated, “By offering highly competitive commission rates as low as 0.4%, our mining pool will help independent miners and mining farms maximize their revenue. We are committed to strengthening our mining ecosystem by building comprehensive service capabilities. With extensive R&D expertise and support from our partners, our one-stop mining services are available to both institutional and retail customers. These include mining pools, real-time monitoring tools, firmware solutions, maintenance services, and one-click-order solutions—crafted to be user-friendly, competitively priced, and quality-assured. These integrated offerings enable us to harness the full synergies of our platform and drive value across the mining community.”

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including Cloud mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN’s strategic partner in Bitcoin mining and mining service space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://ir.bitfufu.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

