Agritourism Market to Reach USD 5,36,423.8 Million by 2034, Driven by Growing Interest in Sustainable Travel and Rural Experiences | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The pollution free environment, fresh foods, recreation activities and other health benefits related with agritourism are encouraging people to actively opt for inbound and outbound tourism. The on-farm farmer’s markets, U-Pick operations, pumpkin picking patches and various other operations associated with agritourism allow tourists to choose fresh fruits directly from farms, which attracts a large number of people towards agritourism.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agritourism market is set for significant expansion, growing from USD 3,57,205 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 536,423.8 million by 2034. This growth is fueled by rising consumer interest in sustainable travel, immersive rural experiences, and local food production. With a projected CAGR of 4.1% between 2024 and 2034, the sector is on track for remarkable progress.

As urban living continues to dominate, people increasingly seek opportunities to reconnect with nature and understand the origins of their food. The growing appeal of agritourism caters to these interests while also generating substantial economic benefits for rural communities. By diversifying income streams, agritourism supports local economies through a shared value system benefiting both tourists and farmers.

Popular activities such as overnight stays, farm-hosted events, festivals, and recreational offerings draw visitors eager to explore the tranquility of rural landscapes. These experiences allow travelers to fully immerse themselves in nature’s beauty while discovering local cultural traditions. The unspoiled environment, fresh air, and authentic interactions enrich the overall value of agritourism, delivering a truly unique and fulfilling experience for visitors.

Understanding the Agritourism Market

Agritourism refers to activities, experiences, or tourism centered around agricultural operations or rural areas. It combines elements of agriculture and tourism, offering visitors a chance to engage with farming, rural lifestyles, or locally produced goods and services.

The Agritourism Market encompasses the industry and economic activities driven by agritourism. This includes the provision of experiences, services, and products to tourists interested in learning about, participating in, or enjoying agricultural environments.

Market Value of Agritourism by Country

Countries CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Australia 6.60% India 4.80% China 4.50% Germany 3.70% United States 2.50%

"The agritourism market is experiencing impressive growth, driven by increasing consumer interest in sustainable travel and authentic farm experiences. As more people seek to connect with nature and support local agriculture, agritourism offers a unique opportunity to blend leisure with learning." - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Navigating Challenges in the Expanding Agritourism Industry

Seasonality of Demand: Agritourism often experiences fluctuating visitor numbers based on the season, leading to inconsistent revenue. Many farms are busiest during harvest times, while off-season periods can see a sharp decline in tourists. Regulatory and Legal Issues: Agritourism operators must navigate complex regulations related to zoning, health and safety, environmental protection, and liability insurance. Compliance with these rules can be time-consuming and costly. Limited Marketing and Visibility: Many agritourism operators, especially small or family-run farms, struggle with effectively marketing their services to a broader audience. Without proper visibility or digital marketing strategies, it can be difficult to attract tourists beyond local or niche markets. High Operating Costs: Managing an agritourism operation involves high overhead costs, including maintaining farm infrastructure, staffing, and offering amenities. These costs can strain resources, especially for smaller operators who lack economies of scale. Changing Consumer Preferences: Agritourism must adapt to changing consumer interests, particularly as younger generations may have different expectations for leisure activities. Balancing traditional farming practices with modern, sustainable, and eco-friendly tourism experiences is crucial but can be challenging.



Key Takeaways: Agritourism Market

The global agritourism market reached USD 3,22,387.2 million in 2023, signaling a peak after a steady fall in its initial period.

The industry experienced a 3.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2023.

The United States is projected to have a steady growth with an estimated CAGR of 2.5% through 2034.

The agritourism market in Australia is expected to show a stronger growth with a projected CAGR of 6.6% by 2034.

Overnight stays are anticipated to hold a 26.5% value share in 2024.

Group travelers dominate the agritourism market with an impressive value share of 79.2% in 2024.





Competition Outlook

The market is highly fragmented, with a significant number of small and major key players operating in various locations. Technical definitions varies among countries and regions, resulting in high fragmentation.

The sector is likely to consolidate further, with more coordination among agrotourism enterprises, as well as an increase in acquisitions and partnerships. Also, engaging people with dirt is a lot of fun today because everyone is looking for relaxation, calm, and calming hobbies. Participation in these activities has helped to propel this landscape forward globally.

Leading Agritourism Brands

Expedia Group

Domiruth PeruTravel

Quadrant Australia

Select Holidays

Star Destinations

Trump Tours

Farm To Farm Tours

Kansas Agritourism

A.C.T. Tours

AL VERNETO

Bay Farm Tours

Agriturismo France

AGRILYS Voyages

Bay Farm Tours

Field Farm Tours

Missão

Industry Update

Ohio Wine Month, which began on June 5, 2024, highlighted the economic significance of the state's wine sector, which generates over 40,000 jobs and USD 6.6 billion yearly. Christy Eckstein, Executive Director of the Ohio Grape Industries Committee, discussed how wineries have developed to provide a variety of agritourism experiences around Ohio.

On May 28, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to enhance the rural economy and create local jobs through agritourism. In collaboration with private hospitality providers, they chose 229 agri-tourism communities to provide tourists with the opportunity to experience village life while also celebrating ethnic culture and traditions.

Georgia launched its sustainable agritourism initiative on August 18, 2023. The FAO and the EBRD supported the program, which included training, information exchanges, and promotional efforts. In 2022, events promoted agritourism in Samtskhe-Javakheti and Tusheti, with an emphasis on local product development and lessons learned from successful foreign agritourism destinations.



Key Segments of Agritourism Market Report

By Activities:

Overnight stay, special events and festivals, off the farm, and recreation activities and events are categorized activities in the agritourism market.

By Tour Type:

The agritourism industry is bifurcated into group and individual travelers.

By Consumer Demographics:

The segment is distributed to men, women, and kids.

By Age Group:

The sector is subdivided into 15-25, 26-36, 36-45, 46-55, and 55 years and above age groups.

By Booking Channel:

Online and offline are two booking channels included in this sector.

By Region:

A regional analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Europe.

German Translation

Der globale Agrotourismusmarkt steht vor einem erheblichen Wachstum und wächst von 322.387,2 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf beeindruckende 536.423,8 Mio. USD im Jahr 2034. Dieses Wachstum wird durch das wachsende Interesse der Verbraucher an nachhaltigem Reisen, immersiven ländlichen Erlebnissen und lokaler Lebensmittelproduktion angeheizt. Mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 4,1 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 ist der Sektor auf dem Weg zu bemerkenswerten Fortschritten.

Da das Leben in der Stadt nach wie vor dominiert, suchen die Menschen zunehmend nach Möglichkeiten, sich wieder mit der Natur zu verbinden und die Herkunft ihrer Lebensmittel zu verstehen. Die wachsende Attraktivität des Agrotourismus trägt diesen Interessen Rechnung und bringt gleichzeitig erhebliche wirtschaftliche Vorteile für die ländlichen Gemeinden mit sich. Durch die Diversifizierung der Einkommensströme unterstützt der Agrotourismus die lokale Wirtschaft durch ein gemeinsames Wertesystem, das sowohl Touristen als auch Landwirten zugute kommt.

Beliebte Aktivitäten wie Übernachtungen, Veranstaltungen auf dem Bauernhof, Festivals und Freizeitangebote ziehen Besucher an, die die Ruhe der ländlichen Landschaft erkunden möchten. Diese Erlebnisse ermöglichen es den Reisenden, vollständig in die Schönheit der Natur einzutauchen und gleichzeitig die lokalen kulturellen Traditionen zu entdecken. Die unberührte Umwelt, die frische Luft und die authentischen Interaktionen bereichern den Gesamtwert des Agrotourismus und bieten den Besuchern ein wirklich einzigartiges und erfüllendes Erlebnis.

Den Agrotourismus-Markt verstehen

Agrotourismus bezieht sich auf Aktivitäten, Erlebnisse oder Tourismus, die sich auf landwirtschaftliche Betriebe oder ländliche Gebiete konzentrieren. Es kombiniert Elemente der Landwirtschaft und des Tourismus und bietet den Besuchern die Möglichkeit, sich mit der Landwirtschaft, dem ländlichen Lebensstil oder lokal produzierten Waren und Dienstleistungen auseinanderzusetzen.

Der Agrotourismus-Markt umfasst die Branche und die wirtschaftlichen Aktivitäten, die vom Agrotourismus angetrieben werden. Dazu gehört die Bereitstellung von Erlebnissen, Dienstleistungen und Produkten für Touristen, die daran interessiert sind, etwas über die landwirtschaftliche Umwelt zu erfahren, daran teilzunehmen oder sie zu genießen.

Marktwert des Agrotourismus nach Ländern

Länder CAGR von 2024 bis 2034 Australien 6.60 % Indien 4.80 % China 4.50 % Deutschland 3.70 % USA 2.50 %

"Der Agrotourismusmarkt erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wachstum, angetrieben durch das wachsende Interesse der Verbraucher an nachhaltigem Reisen und authentischen Erlebnissen auf dem Bauernhof. Da immer mehr Menschen versuchen, sich mit der Natur zu verbinden und die lokale Landwirtschaft zu unterstützen, bietet der Agrotourismus eine einzigartige Gelegenheit, Freizeit mit Lernen zu verbinden", sagt Sudip Saha, Geschäftsführer und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Bewältigung der Herausforderungen in der expandierenden Agrotourismusbranche

Saisonalität der Nachfrage: Im Agrotourismus schwanken die Besucherzahlen oft je nach Saison, was zu uneinheitlichen Einnahmen führt. Viele landwirtschaftliche Betriebe sind während der Erntezeiten am stärksten ausgelastet, während in der Nebensaison ein starker Rückgang der Touristenzahlen zu verzeichnen ist. Regulatorische und rechtliche Fragen: Agrotourismusbetreiber müssen sich mit komplexen Vorschriften in Bezug auf Zoneneinteilung, Gesundheit und Sicherheit, Umweltschutz und Haftpflichtversicherung auseinandersetzen. Die Einhaltung dieser Regeln kann zeit- und kostenintensiv sein. Eingeschränktes Marketing und Sichtbarkeit: Viele Agrotourismusbetreiber, insbesondere kleine oder familiengeführte landwirtschaftliche Betriebe, haben Schwierigkeiten, ihre Dienstleistungen effektiv an ein breiteres Publikum zu vermarkten. Ohne die richtige Sichtbarkeit oder digitale Marketingstrategien kann es schwierig sein, Touristen über lokale oder Nischenmärkte hinaus anzuziehen. Hohe Betriebskosten: Die Verwaltung eines Agrotourismusbetriebs ist mit hohen Gemeinkosten verbunden, einschließlich der Instandhaltung der landwirtschaftlichen Infrastruktur, des Personals und des Angebots von Annehmlichkeiten. Diese Kosten können die Ressourcen belasten, insbesondere für kleinere Betreiber, denen es an Skaleneffekten mangelt. Veränderte Verbraucherpräferenzen: Der Agrotourismus muss sich an die sich ändernden Verbraucherinteressen anpassen, zumal die jüngeren Generationen möglicherweise andere Erwartungen an Freizeitaktivitäten haben. Der Spagat zwischen traditionellen landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken und modernen, nachhaltigen und umweltfreundlichen Tourismuserlebnissen ist von entscheidender Bedeutung, kann aber auch eine Herausforderung darstellen.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Agrotourismus-Markt

Der globale Agrotourismusmarkt erreichte im Jahr 2023 3.22.387,2 Mio. USD und markierte damit einen Höchststand nach einem stetigen Rückgang in der Anfangsperiode.

Die Branche verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 3,6 %.

Für die Vereinigten Staaten wird bis 2034 ein stetiges Wachstum mit einer geschätzten CAGR von 2,5 % prognostiziert.

Es wird erwartet, dass der Agrotourismusmarkt in Australien mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 6,6 % bis 2034 ein stärkeres Wachstum aufweisen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Übernachtungen im Jahr 2024 einen Wertanteil von 26,5 % haben werden.

Gruppenreisende dominieren den Agrotourismus-Markt mit einem beeindruckenden Wertanteil von 79,2 % im Jahr 2024.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Der Markt ist stark fragmentiert, mit einer beträchtlichen Anzahl kleiner und großer Hauptakteure, die an verschiedenen Standorten tätig sind. Die technischen Definitionen variieren je nach Land und Region, was zu einer hohen Fragmentierung führt.

Der Sektor wird sich wahrscheinlich weiter konsolidieren, mit einer stärkeren Koordination zwischen den Agrotourismusunternehmen sowie einer Zunahme von Übernahmen und Partnerschaften. Außerdem macht es heute viel Spaß, Menschen mit Schmutz zu beschäftigen, weil jeder nach Entspannung, Ruhe und beruhigenden Hobbys sucht. Die Teilnahme an diesen Aktivitäten hat dazu beigetragen, diese Landschaft weltweit voranzubringen.

Führende Agrotourismus-Marken

Expedia-Gruppe

Domiruth PeruReisen

Quadrant Australien

Wählen Sie Feiertage

Star-Reiseziele

Trump-Touren

Farm-to-Farm-Touren

Agrotourismus in Kansas

A.C.T. Touren

AL VERNETO

Bay Farm Touren

Agriturismo Frankreich

AGRILYS Reisen

Bay Farm Touren

Feldfarm-Touren

Missão

Branchen-Update

Der Ohio Wine Month, der am 5. Juni 2024 begann, unterstrich die wirtschaftliche Bedeutung des Weinsektors des Bundesstaates, der jährlich über 40.000 Arbeitsplätze und 6,6 Milliarden US-Dollar schafft. Christy Eckstein, Geschäftsführerin des Ohio Grape Industries Committee, sprach darüber, wie sich Weingüter entwickelt haben, um eine Vielzahl von Agrotourismus-Erlebnissen in Ohio anzubieten.

Am 28. Mai 2024 kündigte die Regierung von Uttar Pradesh Pläne an, die ländliche Wirtschaft zu stärken und lokale Arbeitsplätze durch Agrotourismus zu schaffen. In Zusammenarbeit mit privaten Gastgewerbeanbietern wählten sie 229 Agrotourismus-Gemeinden aus, um Touristen die Möglichkeit zu geben, das Dorfleben zu erleben und gleichzeitig die ethnische Kultur und Traditionen zu feiern.

Georgien hat am 18. August 2023 seine Initiative für nachhaltigen Agrotourismus gestartet. Die FAO und die EBWE unterstützten das Programm, das Schulungen, Informationsaustausch und Werbemaßnahmen umfasste. Im Jahr 2022 wurde der Agrotourismus in Samzche-Dschawachetien und Tuschetien gefördert, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der Entwicklung lokaler Produkte und den Erfahrungen aus erfolgreichen ausländischen Agrotourismuszielen lag.



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts für Agrotourismus

Nach Aktivitäten:

Übernachtungen, besondere Veranstaltungen und Festivals, außerhalb des Bauernhofs sowie Erholungsaktivitäten und Veranstaltungen sind kategorisierte Aktivitäten auf dem Agrotourismusmarkt.

Nach Tourtyp:

Die Agrotourismusbranche ist in Gruppen- und Individualreisende unterteilt.

Nach Verbraucherdemografie:

Das Segment wird an Männer, Frauen und Kinder verteilt.

Nach Altersgruppen:

Der Sektor ist in die Altersgruppen 15-25, 26-36, 36-45, 46-55 und 55 Jahre und älter unterteilt.

Nach Buchungskanal:

Online und Offline sind zwei Buchungskanäle, die in diesem Bereich enthalten sind.

Nach Region:

In den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, des asiatisch-pazifischen Raums, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) sowie Europas wurde eine regionale Analyse durchgeführt.

