Triller Group Announces Investor Day to Highlight Vision, Roadmap, and Growth Strategies

Los Angeles, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR) (“Triller Group” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its upcoming Investor Day, scheduled to take place on December 18, 2024, at 10AM Pacific Time. This event will be hosted online, providing an accessible opportunity for investors and stakeholders to connect with Triller’s leadership team and gain insights into the Company’s strategic vision, financial updates, and growth plans.

Key Agenda:

Triller’s Investor Day will feature presentations from key executives across its divisions, showcasing the company’s exciting transformation and growth trajectory.

During the event, the Triller Management Team will address key areas of interest, including:

Vision to redefine the creator economy through digital innovation.

Growth roadmap for Triller’s key verticals, including the Triller App, Triller Platform Services, TrillerTV, BKFC, and AGBA Financial.

Key operational and financial targets and milestones.





To maximize the session's value, we kindly request that all questions be submitted in advance. The discussion will focus on strategic and relevant topics, and a dedicated FAQ session is planned to address broader investor concerns.

We will prioritize addressing pre-submitted questions during our Investor Day to ensure a structured and efficient discussion. Additional inquiries can be directed to our Investor Relations team at IR@Triller.co, where our team will be happy to assist.

How to Join:

The event will be hosted online. Once registered, participants will receive a detailed agenda and the meeting link.

Date: December 18, 2024

Time: 10AM Pacific Time

Registration and Question Submission: https://trillercorp.com/investor-day-registration/.

For more details, visit Triller’s Investor Relations website at https://trillercorp.com/ir/.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit www.triller.co .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. The Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit www.agba.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investor & Media Relations:



Bethany Lai

ir@triller.co

investorrelations@triller.co

Breanne Fritcher

Breanne.fritcher@wachsman.com

