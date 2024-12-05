BitFuFu Reports Company Owns 1,664 BTC, Highlighting Leadership in Bitcoin Self-Mining and Cloud-Mining Solutions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced the Company owns 1,664 BTC as of today, underscoring the Company’s disciplined treasury management strategy.

“The market seems to neglect the fact that BitFuFu is a major global Bitcoin self-mining player in addition to its leading cloud mining and hosting hashrate scale. BitFuFu has unique capability to produce BTC for its own account and increase its BTC holdings while also generating upfront cash flow by providing customers with a platform to easily mine Bitcoin without the inherent complexity and upfront expense of mining on their own.” said Leo Lu, BitFuFu’s Chairman and CEO. “We have been refining our BTC treasury strategy and have a dedicated team managing our BTC assets. Our ability to dynamically shift our available hashrate between self-mining and cloud-mining provides BitFuFu with the flexibility to reap the benefits of a bull market and reduce revenue volatility during a bear market. Moreover, our strong strategic partnership with BITMAIN provides us with unparalleled access to the latest ASIC miners and maintain best-in-class miner efficiency.”

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including Cloud mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN’s sole strategic partner in Bitcoin mining and mining services space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://ir.bitfufu.com/.

