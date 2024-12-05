Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the Equity Requirement

Carlsbad, CA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) (the “Company” or “Qualigen”) today announced that the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement (the “Bid Price Requirement”) set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as well as Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requirement (“Equity Requirement”) set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

The Hearing Panel has determined to impose a Discretionary Panel Monitor under Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A) for a period of one year from December 2, 2024, to make sure that the Company demonstrates long-term compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. In addition, pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor in connection with the Equity Requirement for a period of one year from December 2, 2024.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qlgntx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company may in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of its management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, including statements regarding the timing of the offering. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by assumptions the Company makes that later turn out to be incorrect, or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, including the Company’s ability to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, or otherwise in the future, or otherwise maintain compliance with any other listing requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market, the potential de-listing of the Company’s shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to its failure to comply with the Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement, or its alternatives, or otherwise in the future, and the other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this news release, except as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@qlgntx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.