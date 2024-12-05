Former international students once hailed as ‘pandemic heroes’ rally to mark 100 days of an encampment protest in Brampton against mass deportation

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Former international students, with Naujawan Support Network, facing deportation are marking the 100th day of their 24/7 encampment protest in Brampton. These young immigrant workers represent over 200,000 recent graduates across Canada whose post-graduate work permits (PGWPs) are expiring in 2024 and 2025. The workers are at risk of deportation because the federal government stopped processing permanent residency (PR) applications over the last 3 years, resulting in a severe backlog. However the clock on the workers’ PGWPs kept on ticking. The federal government has so far refused to extend PGWPs as they did during the pandemic, instead opting to make abrupt changes to PR criteria and scapegoating international students for economic crises. The protesting former international students call on the federal government to 1) extend expiring work permits, 2) end exploitation via Labour Market Impact Assessment schemes (i.e. bonded labour) and 3) ensure a fair pathway to PR as promised .

WHY: When the Canadian economy came to a standstill during the COVID pandemic, international students stepped up to do the unsafe and essential jobs that kept the country running. They drove trucks, delivered packages, operated forklifts in warehouses, constructed homes, served food and provided care. Their labour bailed out the Canadian economy during a dire time, leading former Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino to tweet on February 12, 2021 : “We don’t just want you to study here, we want you to stay here.” International students also contribute $31 billion per year into the Canadian economy through their tuition, rent, CPP and EI. Recent cuts to international students has led to widespread closures of postsecondary programs and campuses, and threatens a loss of $7.4 billion in yearly tax revenue that pays for Canadians’ social, health and public services.

WHEN: December 7, 2024 at 12:00 pm

WHERE: 295 Queen St. E, Brampton (off the 410, next to Zimidar Bar & Grill)

WHO: Current & former international students, labour unions, community members & groups

For more information, contact:

Novjot Salaria (647) 764-3009

NSNpeel@gmail.com | committeepgwp@gmail.com

Naujawan Support Network is an organization of immigrant workers and international students working to stop the exploitation they face from employers, colleges, immigration consultants and the government. The PGWP committee consists of former international students who have been affected by and are pushing to change federal policies on immigration over the last year.

