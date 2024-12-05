Bathroom Vanities Market Update 2024 : Projected to Exhibit USD 18.4 Billion Revenue by 2031, Claims AMR

The bathroom vanities market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Bathroom Vanities Market by Material (Stone, Ceramic, Plastic, Wood, Others), by Application (Commercial, Household, and Residential), by Distribution Channel (Offline Channels, Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global bathroom vanities industry generated $10.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $18.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthThere is a rise in the adoption of bathroom vanities due to increased interest in home decor and modifications. Customers all over the world prefer various styles and designs of bathroom vanities. Companies constantly introduce new bathroom vanities patterns, styles, and designs to meet consumer demand. Furthermore, the vintage style is extremely popular among consumers because of its unique appearance. A bathroom vanity is a popular choice for customers looking to add retro style to their bathrooms. Furthermore, contemporary, modern, hygge, and Japanese aesthetic styles are popular in the bathroom vanity market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9781 The wood segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodBy material, the wood segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding over one-third of the global bathroom vanities market revenue. This is because of its inherent warmth and beauty; wood is one of the most popular materials for use in bathrooms. However, due to its natural pattern, the stone segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. A diverse range of stones in bathroom vanities adds a distinct visual appeal.The household and residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the household segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global bathroom vanities market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. An increase in the average number of bathrooms globally in households resulted in the greater adoption of bathroom vanities. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.The offline store segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on the distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global bathroom vanities market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Offline bathroom vanities sales channels have several advantages, including delivering and returning products quickly. Customers can also visit furniture stores to inspect the quality of the products by touching them and comparing them to other alternatives. However, the online segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the ease of availability and benefits such as product information, time-saving features, and the online platform's home delivery facility.Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the bathroom vanities market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Bathroom vanities are widely used in residential applications because of the wide range of customization options available in Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in disposable income and the rise in popularity of materials such as wood, ceramic, and stone.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9781 Leading Market Players: -FUAO SANITARYWARE PRIVATE LIMITEDAlya BathNative Trails, Inc.Master Brand Cabinets IncBath Sense, virtu USABaden Haus S.P.ASilkroad ExclusiveMasco CorporationAmerican Wood Mark CorporationGreentouch HomeStrasserBertch Cabinet, LLC𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/horse-r…ket-A06491 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gcc-san…et-A290155

