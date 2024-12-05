Enphase Energy Announces Collaboration with Frank Energie in the Netherlands

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today a collaboration with Frank Energie , an energy provider in the Netherlands. This strategic relationship will enable Frank Energie customers with Enphase solar and battery systems to participate in the grid imbalance energy marketplace in the Netherlands, which can help maximize their return on investment (ROI) and reduce the system payback period.

Enphase recently launched its IQ® Battery 5P and IQ® Energy Management software in the Netherlands, which enables homeowners to manage dynamic energy tariffs and can help maximize energy savings. The collaboration enables owners of Enphase IQ Batteries to participate in Frank Energie’s dynamic tariff program, as well as its virtual power plants (VPPs) to help manage grid imbalances and unlock further compensation.

“We're excited to collaborate with Enphase to enhance grid reliability and efficiency,” said Hans van der Woude, CEO of Frank Energie. “Integration with Enphase systems will enable more of our customers to maximize savings through sustainable, efficient energy management.”

Enphase solar and battery systems, in collaboration with Frank Energie’s advanced energy programs, can use AI optimization to automatically direct electricity toward the home or export it to the grid with the goal of helping homeowners maximize financial returns. According to Enphase research, homeowners across the Netherlands with Enphase’s solar plus battery systems that are participating in dynamic energy contracts and the grid imbalance marketplace through VPPs with various utilities could more than triple their lifetime earnings over 25 years compared to solar-only systems.

Frank Energie provides transparent electricity and gas services to customers across the Netherlands. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Frank Energie offers clear pricing structures without hidden fees, positioning itself as a modern, customer-centric alternative in the Dutch energy market.

“Our home energy systems, combined with Frank Energie's advanced energy services, will dramatically improve the customer experience for homeowners across the Netherlands,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “By working together, we can help optimize energy usage across Dutch households and speed up the energy transition. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Frank Energie and help homeowners maximize their home energy investments.”

Enphase’s IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers due to more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Each 5 kWh IQ Battery 5P delivers continuous power of 3.84 kW, providing fast charging and discharging capabilities, making it ideal for managing dynamic electricity rates and imbalance markets.

Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and an industry-leading warranty for both its solar and battery products. This includes a 25-year warranty for all IQ8™ Microinverters and a 15-year warranty for all IQ Battery 5Ps activated in the Netherlands. For more information about Enphase Energy, visit the website . For more information about Frank Energie, please visit their website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Frank Energie B.V.

Frank Energie is an Amsterdam based residential energy supplier, established in 2021 and growing fast. Currently active in The Netherlands, Belgium and Spain (France and Italy to follow in 2025). The company primarily focuses on dynamic energy contracts together with smart energy management services. By steering domestic solar production, EV charging, heat pumps and home batteries it manages to relief a pressured power grid, allowing the acceleration of electrification and so the energy transition. Related profits and savings are paid out to its customers.

Frank’s mission is to make the energy market fair and more transparent. Its name is derived from the English meaning of the word 'frank’.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; expectations regarding the payback period for solar homeowners throughout the Netherlands; expectations regarding lifetime savings and ROI to customers; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy’s products in the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

