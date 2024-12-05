Hooker Furnishings Reports Third Quarter Results Impacted By Multiple Charges

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT) (the “Company” or “HFC”), a global leader in the design, production, and marketing of home furnishings for 100 years, today reported its fiscal 2025 third quarter operating results for the period beginning July 29 and ending October 27, 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Overview

Results for the third quarter were driven by continued macro-economic and industry-wide headwinds which resulted in low demand and $7.5 million in charges ($4.4 million net of tax based on the effective tax rate in the third quarter), including restructuring costs related to the Company’s previously announced cost savings plan ($3.1 million of mostly severance), the bankruptcy of a significant customer ($2.4 million of bad debt expense) and non-cash trade-name impairment charges ($2.0 million related to Home Meridian (HMI) segment trade names.) These factors led to an operating loss of $7.3 million and a consolidated net loss of $4.1 million or ($0.39) per diluted share for the third quarter.

Consolidated net sales were $104.4 million, a decrease of $12.5 million, or 10.7%, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, primarily due to ongoing macro-economic and related challenges in the home furnishings industry, loss of sales due to a customer bankruptcy and higher discounting to adjust inventory mix and levels.

The Company is starting to see improved efficiencies from the cost reductions and expects to realize and exceed its goal of 10% or $10 million in annualized cost savings in fiscal 2026.

The restructuring efforts at HMI in recent years are showing meaningful results and continued progress as HMI reinforce the Company’s belief that the segment is now on a sustainable path of profitability which will gain momentum as demand normalizes in the industry. In the third quarter, Home Meridian achieved a gross margin of 20.5%, its highest level since the business was acquired in 2016.

For the nine-month period of fiscal 2025, consolidated net sales were $293.0 million, a decrease of $43.4 million or 12.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. This decrease was also due to persistent low demand affecting the home furnishings industry, and the absence of $11 million in liquidation sales from the unprofitable ACH product line which the Company exited last year. For the nine-month period, the Company reported a consolidated operating loss of $15.4 million and a net loss of $10.2 million, or ($0.97) per diluted share, attributed to lower overall sales, higher ocean freight costs at Hooker Branded, under-absorbed indirect costs at Domestic Upholstery, as well as the $7.5 million in charges mentioned earlier.



Management Commentary

“Despite the charges recorded in Q3 and the sustained macro-economic and furniture retail challenges, we’re encouraged by the sequential quarterly improvement in our core business profitability and by the progress of our cost reduction efforts, which will be more fully realized beginning in the 4th quarter,” said Jeremy Hoff, Chief Executive Officer at Hooker Furnishings. “This progress is a reflection of our team’s focus on managing our controllables and reducing non-strategic costs in a very challenging environment, while investing in impactful initiatives, including our recently announced global licensing agreement with Margaritaville, all of which we expect will benefit us when demand normalizes,” Hoff said.

“There are positive developments in the macro-economic environment, such as cooling inflation and recent interest rate cuts in September and November, which should begin to increase demand for furnishings as lower mortgage rates boost the housing market,” Hoff said.

“While early in our new merchandising strategy, our October High Point Market introductions were positively received with significant placements across the board at Hooker Legacy and HMI,” Hoff said. “In addition, we had the best retail placement market to date at outdoor furniture specialist Sunset West.”

“Early customer feedback of three major casegoods collections for Hooker Branded gave us the confidence to place initial cuttings early before these groups were officially introduced in October. As a result, the collections will ship this month with a second cutting in January, increasing our speed-to-market by six months,” Hoff said. “This puts us in a strong position for the coming fiscal year on our available product assortment.”

“In anticipation of increased demand and the typically strong fall selling season, Hooker Branded’s inventories increased nearly $11 million or 40% during the quarter compared to the previous quarter-end,” Hoff said. In addition, “We are aggressively producing our top collections to ensure we will be in stock during the first quarter of fiscal 2026,” Hoff said, adding that, “these inventories are high-quality assortments, centered on our best-selling and most-profitable SKUs.”

Segment Reporting: Hooker Branded

The Hooker Branded segment net sales decreased by $4.2 million, or 10.7%, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 versus the prior year period due primarily to lower average selling prices. While the gross revenue in this segment decreased by 6.7% compared to the previous year’s third quarter, discounts increased by 390 bps, primarily due to higher discounting on excess inventories to re-balance inventory mix and levels. Unit volume decreased by a modest 2.1% compared to the prior year’s third quarter but exceeded the first and second quarters of this fiscal year.

For the quarter, the segment reported an operating loss of $1.7 million, on historically low third quarter net sales. The result included approximately $1.0 million in severance charges related to the Company’s previously announced cost reduction plan.

Incoming orders decreased by 13.3% year-over-year. The quarter-end order backlog was 30% lower than at the end of the prior year’s third quarter but remained 18% higher than pre-pandemic levels at the end of the fiscal 2020 third quarter.

For the nine-month period, net sales decreased by $13.9 million, or 11.7%, also due to 5.9% lower average selling prices resulting from the price reductions implemented in the previous year in response to reduced ocean freight costs. Unit volume was essentially flat, decreasing by about 1% compared to the prior year nine-month period.

Segment Reporting: Home Meridian (HMI)

The Home Meridian segment’s net sales decreased by $5.1 million, or 11.8%, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 versus the prior year period due to reduced unit volume. Over 40% of the sales decrease was attributable to the loss of a major customer following its bankruptcy. Sales through major furniture chains and independent furniture stores decreased, though these decreases were partially offset by an 8% increase in sales within the hospitality business, marking two consecutive quarters of higher revenues. Incoming orders increased by 8.1% compared to the previous year’s third quarter, while decreasing modestly by 2.9% for the nine-month period, despite the absence of orders from the discontinued ACH product line and the loss of the same customer. The quarter-end backlog was 32.2% higher than the prior year’s third quarter end.

“Our strategic focus to support sustained profitability through restructuring Home Meridian’s business is yielding meaningful results, including significantly reduced allowances, improved product margins, and lower fixed costs across nearly all areas of this segment. We are encouraged that Home Meridian achieved a gross margin of 20.5% in the fiscal 2025 third quarter despite decreased net sales, its highest level since the acquisition in 2016.”

For the quarter, the segment reported an operating loss of $3.7 million, driven by a total of $4.6 million in charges, including the $2.4 million in bad debt charges due to the previously mentioned customer bankruptcy, $2.0 million in non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, and $233,000 in severance charges related to the Company’s previously announced cost reduction plan.

For the nine-month period, net sales decreased by $19 million, or 16.6%, largely due to the absence of $11 million in ACH liquidation sales, which accounted for approximately 60% of the sales decrease and 75% of the unit volume decrease. Sales decreased in nearly all channels during the period, except for hospitality business, which experienced a 23% increase.

Segment Reporting: Domestic Upholstery

Domestic Upholstery segment net sales decreased by $3.2 million, or 9.9%, compared to the prior year third quarter, due to decreased sales at Shenandoah, Bradington-Young and HF Custom, attributed to persistent low demand. This decrease was partially offset by a 9.1% increase in sales at Sunset West, which has delivered year-over-year quarterly sales growth for three consecutive quarters this fiscal year. Gross profit decreased due to lower net sales, but the gross margin remained stable. For the quarter, the segment reported an operating loss of $281,000, a sequential improvement versus $1.3 million in operating losses recorded in each of the fiscal 2025 first and second quarters. The current quarter’s operating loss included approximately $560,000 in severance charges related to the Company’s previously announced cost reduction plan.

Incoming orders decreased by 4.8% during the quarter, and the quarter-end backlog was 29.9% lower than at the end of the prior year’s third quarter. Excluding Sunset West, the order backlog remained consistent with pre-pandemic levels at the end of the fiscal 2020 third quarter.

For the nine-month period, net sales decreased by $10.6 million, or 10.8%, also due to decreased sales at Bradington-Young, Shenandoah, and HF Custom, partially offset by a 10.1% increase in Sunset West net sales.

Cash, Debt, and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents were $20.4 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $22.7 million for the year-end in January. Inventory levels increased by $4.7 million from year-end, primarily driven by a $6.2 million increase in Hooker Branded inventories.

During the nine-month period, we used cash and cash equivalents on hand to fund $7.4 million in cash dividends to our shareholders, $2.8 million for further development of our cloud-based ERP system, and $2.7 million in capital expenditures. In addition to our cash balance, we had an aggregate of $28.3 million available under our existing revolver at quarter-end to fund working capital needs, as well as $29.0 million cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance. “With strategic inventory management, reasonable capital expenditures, and prudent expense management, we believe we have sufficient financial resources to support our business operations for the foreseeable future,” said Paul A. Huckfeldt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Allocation

“As Jeremy mentioned, we are aggressively building inventory to support three new major casegoods collections and our best-selling and most profitable SKUs to accelerate speed to market and product availability for both the current and next fiscal year,” said Huckfeldt. “The inventory build is also driven by what is expected to be a longer than typical lunar new year holiday in Vietnam, an expected longer post-holiday ramp up period there driven by both the extended holiday and by lower production demand in Vietnam, and a possible US port strike in January 2025,” he said.

“We expect to finalize the refinancing of our credit facility and plan to pay off our term debt in the coming days. In addition, we announced the payment of our regular quarterly dividend in December demonstrating our confidence in the Company’s future success,” Huckfeldt continued.

Outlook

“Over the last few months, the key economic indicators that impact furniture sales have been trending positively,” said Hoff.

Namely:

Interest rates, which drive home mortgage rates, were cut by the Federal Reserve in September and November.

Since summer, inflation has been cooling to levels closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target: at 2.9% in July, 2.5% in August, 2.4% in September and 2.6% in October.

In November, a leading real estate industry group stated its belief that the worst of the housing inventory shortage is ending and forecast an approximate 10% increase in home sales for 2025, with mortgage rates stabilizing around 6%.

Consumer sentiment rose in November to 71.8, its highest level since April, and the stock market continues near all-time highs.

“While the macro-economic outlook is improving, our team will continue to focus on the controllables and improvements already underway at Hooker Furnishings,” Hoff said. “Our balance sheet, financial condition and seasoned management team should well equip us to navigate any remaining challenges as we focus on maximizing efficiencies with the cost reductions while simultaneously investing in expansion strategies that will position us for revenue and profitability growth when demand fully returns,” he said.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation, in its 100th year of business, is a designer, marketer and importer of casegoods (wooden and metal furniture), leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, lighting, accessories, and home décor for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The Company also domestically manufactures premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture and outdoor furniture. Major casegoods product categories include home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture in the upper-medium price points sold under the Hooker Furniture brand. Hooker's residential upholstered seating product lines include Bradington-Young, a specialist in upscale motion and stationary leather furniture, HF Custom (formerly Sam Moore), a specialist in fashion forward custom upholstery offering a selection of chairs, sofas, sectionals, recliners and a variety of accent upholstery pieces, Hooker Upholstery, imported upholstered furniture targeted at the upper-medium price-range and Shenandoah Furniture, an upscale upholstered furniture company specializing in private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds and dining chairs in the upper-medium price points for lifestyle specialty retailers. The H Contract product line supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living facilities. The Home Meridian division addresses more moderate price points and channels of distribution not currently served by other Hooker Furnishings divisions or brands. Home Meridian's brands include Pulaski Furniture, casegoods covering the complete design spectrum in a wide range of bedroom, dining room, accent and display cabinets at medium price points, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, value-conscious offerings in bedroom, dining room, home office and youth furnishings, Prime Resources International, value-conscious imported leather upholstered furniture, and Samuel Lawrence Hospitality, a designer and supplier of hotel furnishings. The Sunset West division is a designer and manufacturer of comfortable, stylish and high-quality outdoor furniture.

Table I HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 27, October 29, October 27, October 29, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 104,352 $ 116,831 $ 293,005 $ 336,452 Cost of sales 80,327 83,121 228,687 251,495 Gross profit 24,025 33,710 64,318 84,957 Selling and administrative expenses 28,416 24,016 75,030 70,207 Trade name impairment charges 1,953 - 1,953 - Intangible asset amortization 916 924 2,765 2,732 Operating (loss) / income (7,260 ) 8,770 (15,430 ) 12,018 Other income, net 612 659 2,575 1,071 Interest expense, net 319 364 886 1,197 (Loss) / Income before income taxes (6,967 ) 9,065 (13,741 ) 11,892 Income tax (benefit) / expense (2,836 ) 2,027 (3,567 ) 2,620 Net (loss) / income $ (4,131 ) $ 7,038 $ (10,174 ) $ 9,272 (Loss) / Earnings per share Basic $ (0.39 ) $ 0.66 $ (0.97 ) $ 0.85 Diluted $ (0.39 ) $ 0.65 $ (0.97 ) $ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,541 10,536 10,519 10,748 Diluted 10,541 10,676 10,519 10,878 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.69 $ 0.66





Table II HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 27, October 29, October 27, October 29, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) / income $ (4,131 ) $ 7,038 $ (10,174 ) $ 9,272 Other comprehensive income: Actuarial adjustments (59 ) (70 ) (177 ) (209 ) Income tax effect on adjustments 14 17 42 50 Adjustments to net periodic benefit cost (45 ) (53 ) (135 ) (159 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income $ (4,176 ) $ 6,985 $ (10,309 ) $ 9,113





Table III HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of October 27, January 28, 2024 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,410 $ 43,159 Trade accounts receivable, net 51,773 51,280 Inventories 66,493 61,815 Income tax recoverable 3,005 3,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,038 5,530 Total current assets 150,719 164,798 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,524 29,142 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 28,984 28,528 Deferred taxes 15,575 12,005 Operating leases right-of-use assets 47,435 50,801 Intangible assets, net 23,904 28,622 Goodwill 15,036 15,036 Other assets 16,687 14,654 Total non-current assets 176,145 178,788 Total assets $ 326,864 $ 343,586 Liabilities and Shareholders′ Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 21,946 $ 1,393 Trade accounts payable 23,240 16,470 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 6,937 7,400 Customer deposits 5,799 5,920 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,612 6,964 Other accrued expenses 2,785 3,262 Total current liabilities 68,319 41,409 Long term debt - 21,481 Deferred compensation 6,989 7,418 Operating lease liabilities 42,785 46,414 Other long-term liabilities - 889 Total long-term liabilities 49,774 76,202 Total liabilities 118,093 117,611 Shareholders′ equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,710 and 10,672 shares issued and outstanding on each date 50,026 49,524 Retained earnings 158,146 175,717 Accumulated other comprehensive income 599 734 Total shareholders′ equity 208,771 225,975 Total liabilities and shareholders′ equity $ 326,864 $ 343,586





Table IV HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 27, October 29, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net (loss) / income $ (10,174 ) $ 9,272 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) / income to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,930 6,626 Deferred income tax (benefit) / expense (3,532 ) 2,575 Trade name impairment 1,953 - Noncash restricted stock and performance awards 502 1,685 Provision for doubtful accounts and sales allowances 272 (270 ) Gain on life insurance policies (1,060 ) (784 ) (Gain) / loss on disposal of assets (2 ) 29 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (765 ) 3,334 Inventories (4,678 ) 33,264 Income tax recoverable 9 5 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,361 ) (3,400 ) Trade accounts payable 6,757 7,169 Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits (463 ) (2,574 ) Customer deposits (122 ) (3,477 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 385 366 Other accrued expenses (1,384 ) (4,400 ) Deferred compensation (601 ) (650 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ (12,334 ) $ 48,770 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,656 ) (5,718 ) Premiums paid on life insurance policies (387 ) (378 ) Proceeds received on life insurance policies 936 444 Proceeds from sales of assets 3 - Acquisitions - (2,373 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,104 ) $ (8,025 ) Financing Activities: Purchase and retirement of common stock - (11,674 ) Cash dividends paid (7,378 ) (7,228 ) Payments for long-term loans (933 ) (1,050 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (8,311 ) $ (19,952 ) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (22,749 ) 20,793 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 43,159 19,002 Cash and cash equivalents - end of quarter $ 20,410 $ 39,795 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refund $ 82 $ 74 Cash paid for interest, net 970 1,375 Non-cash transactions: Increase / (decrease) in lease liabilities arising from changes in right-of-use assets $ 2,263 $ (8,987 ) Increase in property and equipment through accrued purchases 13 35





Table V HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES AND OPERATING (LOSS) / INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 October 27, 2024 October 29, 2023 % Net % Net % Net % Net Net sales Sales Sales Sales Sales Hooker Branded $ 34,940 33.5% $ 39,122 33.5% $ 105,049 35.9% $ 118,936 35.4% Home Meridian 38,553 36.9% 43,692 37.4% 95,493 32.6% 114,524 34.0% Domestic Upholstery 29,327 28.1% 32,559 27.9% 87,910 30.0% 98,555 29.3% All Other 1,532 1.5% 1,458 1.2% 4,553 1.6% 4,437 1.3% Consolidated $ 104,352 100% $ 116,831 100% $ 293,005 100% $ 336,452 100% Operating (loss) / income Hooker Branded $ (1,694 ) -4.9% $ 7,399 18.9% $ (2,094 ) -2.0% $ 14,014 11.8% Home Meridian (3,681 ) -9.5% 923 2.1% (7,850 ) -8.2% (4,532 ) -4.0% Domestic Upholstery (281 ) -1.0% 688 2.1% (2,875 ) -3.3% 2,739 2.8% All Other (1,604 ) -104.7% (240 ) -16.5% (2,611 ) -57.4% (203 ) -4.6% Consolidated $ (7,260 ) -7.0% $ 8,770 7.5% $ (15,430 ) -5.3% $ 12,018 3.6%





Table VI HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Order Backlog (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of



Reporting Segment October 27, 2024 January 28, 2024 October 29, 2023 November 3, 2019 Hooker Branded $ 13,049 $ 15,416 $ 18,646 $ 11,058 Home Meridian 36,506 36,013 27,611 103,467 Domestic Upholstery 15,018 18,920 21,418 12,206 All Other 1,194 1,475 1,760 2,250 Consolidated $ 65,767 $ 71,824 $ 69,435 $ 128,981

