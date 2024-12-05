Rezolute Reports Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare diseases with serious unmet needs, today announced that its compensation committee has approved the issuance of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) shares of its common stock as an inducement award (the “Inducement Award”) permitted under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) to its new Senior Vice President of Global Product Supply. The Inducement Award was granted on November 30, 2024 and was priced at our closing price on November 29, 2024. The Inducement Award will vest 25% one year after the executive’s start date and will vest monthly for 36 months after.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of Rezolute, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," “potential,” or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the ersodetug Expanded Access Program, the ability of ersodetug to become an effective treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism, the effectiveness or future effectiveness of ersodetug for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, statements regarding clinical trial timelines for ersodetug, the timing of the Phase 3 registration trial, and the FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation as it relates to ersodetug. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. Important factors that may cause such a difference include any other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors contained in Rezolute’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

