NETSOL China President Receives Two Awards Recognizing Excellence in Finance and Leasing

ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, today announced that Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL China, has received two prestigious awards recognizing outstanding performance in the Chinese finance and leasing industry.

On November 22, Ms. Li Linjie was honored with the Automotive Finance New Productivity Innovation Pioneer Award at the China Auto Finance and Industry Development Competitiveness Forum 2024 held in Shanghai. This important recognition highlights the outstanding contributions made by Ms. Li Linjie and NETSOL China to the innovation of China’s automotive finance industry, of which NETSOL possesses 75% market share.

On November 29, NETSOL participated in the China Leasing Business Association’s (CLBA) Annual Financial Leasing Summit in Beijing. During this flagship event, regarded as the most influential gathering in China’s finance and leasing industry, Ms. Li Linjie was presented with the China Financial Leasing Excellence Service Award recognizing exemplary leadership and NETSOL’s unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Chinese finance and leasing sector. In addition to Ms. Li Linjie’s recognition, NETSOL has also received several awards at past events, including the First Rate and Best Selling Leasing Solution Provider Award, which the Company has received multiple times.

“China’s finance and leasing industry continues to evolve rapidly, and under Amanda’s leadership, NETSOL has consistently led the way in this market by providing unparalleled technology solutions that support the diverse needs of financial institutions, particularly auto finance companies, in China,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “These awards highlight our ability to anticipate market shifts and deliver tailored solutions that meet the highest standards of efficiency, scalability and security. We remain positioned as a leader in China’s financial services sector, empowering our clients to thrive in an increasingly diverse and competitive environment.”

“I am deeply honored to receive these two prominent awards, which are a testament to NETSOL’s innovation and continued dominance in the industry,” said Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL China. “These awards reflect our continued success. We remain committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards, and these awards further solidify our position as the leading force in this market. I would also like to recognize our exceptional global leadership who continue to instill their trust in me, and the commitment of our team that works tirelessly to deliver innovative solutions for our customers.”

