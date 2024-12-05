Submit Release
LifeMD to Participate in the Mizuho Health Care Conference: Medical Device, Services, Technology and Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that management will be participating in the Mizuho Health Care Conference: Medical Device, Services, Technology and Distribution, taking place December 11, 2024 at the Sofitel New York. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Institutional investors interested in attending the conference and meeting with LifeMD management should contact their Mizuho Securities representative.

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


