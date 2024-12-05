Sonatype Announces Integration with Buy with AWS, Offering Simplified Procurement for AWS Customers on Marketplace

Fulton, Md., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype®, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform, today announced its integration with Buy with AWS, a new feature now available through AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital store that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage software and services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partners. By implementing Buy with AWS, Sonatype now provides simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace.



Enterprises are now able to request a private offer via AWS directly on Sonatype’s website to help speed up development of innovative software while mitigating risk and protecting against security threats. With Sonatype Repository Firewall , Sonatype Nexus Repository , Sonatype Lifecycle , and Sonatype SBOM Manager available on AWS, even more organizations can easily rely on Sonatype’s industry-leading tools and guidance to be ambitious, move fast and do it securely.

"Modern software supply chains increasingly rely on open source software — the average application contains 180 open source components. As software regulations continue to emerge, Sonatype is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to empower developers to innovate quickly without sacrificing security,” said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype. “Buy with AWS provides a convenient way for businesses to combine the power of AWS with Sonatype’s full platform and suite of solutions to fortify their software development lifecycle against risk.”



Sonatype's integration with Buy with AWS reinforces its commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences. By leveraging the robust AWS Marketplace catalog and streamlining the procurement process, Sonatype empowers its customers to make informed decisions and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.



Customers visiting the Sonatype website can see products that are available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. Learn more about Buy with AWS by visiting the Buy with AWS webpage .



About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain security company. We provide the world’s best end-to-end software supply chain security solution, by combining the only proactive protection against malicious open source, the only enterprise grade SBOM management and the leading open source dependency management platform. This empowers enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world’s largest repository of Java open-source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.

