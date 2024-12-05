Former FERC Chairman, Neil Chatterjee, Joins Voltus As Strategic Advisor

Chatterjee’s appointment marks an expansion of Voltus’s regulatory strategy and policy innovation team led by Voltus Chief Regulatory Officer and former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Jon Wellinghoff

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ( Voltus ), the leading virtual power plant operator (VPP) and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, today announced that former Commissioner and Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Neil Chatterjee, has joined Voltus as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Chatterjee will help the company realize DER market participation opportunities enabled by FERC Order Number 2222 , a groundbreaking Order issued under his chairmanship in 2020.

“With 2222, Chairman Chatterjee set in motion the next chapter of the VPP industry’s growth,” said Voltus CEO Dana Guernsey. “We are proving that empowering customers to deliver grid services produces significant grid reliability, affordability, and decarbonization outcomes. 2222 allows more households and businesses in more states and markets to deliver value to the grid and to be compensated for it. Neil’s experience, knowledge of energy markets, and influence among regulators and utilities are invaluable assets for Voltus’s mission.”

During Chairman Chatterjee’s tenure as FERC Chairman, he focused on improving grid reliability and resilience. Before joining FERC, Chatterjee spent several years on Capitol Hill, building bridges across party lines to develop and pass bipartisan energy legislation. Today, he holds an advisory position at Hogan Lovells and is on the board of the Climate Leadership Council and Citizens’ Climate Lobby .

“Open and competitive markets are required to deliver optimal results for the grid and for the communities who depend on its reliability and affordability. That’s the evidence-based principle that guided my work on Capitol Hill, FERC, and now at Voltus,” said Chatterjee. “Voltus has not only pioneered methods of aggregating, managing, and monetizing DERs, sometimes in the face of ambiguous market rules, but has also taken the lead on advocating for the clear regulatory policies and energy market mechanisms that, today, are delivering results for consumers. My goal is to work with the Voltus team to continue to build on that momentum.”

Chatterjee joins Voltus Chief Regulatory Officer Jon Wellinghoff , the longest-serving former FERC Chairman, rounding-out the company’s bench of energy markets experts, regulatory policy practitioners, and VPP champions.

“Rapid load growth is driving consumer power bills higher, and it threatens to compromise grid reliability and decarbonization, too. In other words, the case for unleashing the full power of distributed power plants strengthens by the day,” said Wellinghoff. “With Chairman Chatterjee coming aboard, Voltus possesses even greater capability to work with public service commissions, grid operators, utilities, and other industry decision-makers to remove the remaining barriers hindering the full realization of DERs’ capabilities.”

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

