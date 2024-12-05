KRTL Holding Announces KRTL Biotech Facilitates FDA Registration of SIGMACORP as a U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

Lakewood, CO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL) announces that its subsidiary, KRTL Biotech Inc., has successfully registered Industria Químico Farmaceutica SIGMA CORP. S.R.L. (SIGMACORP) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer. Acting as the U.S. Registered Agent for SIGMACORP, KRTL Biotech marks a significant step in facilitating international pharmaceutical integration and diversifying the U.S. healthcare supply chain.

Strategic Milestone in Global Pharmaceutical Collaboration

The FDA registration represents a pivotal achievement in KRTL Biotech’s ongoing efforts to bridge international pharmaceutical innovation with U.S. regulatory standards. This development creates opportunities to introduce cost-efficient, high-quality pharmaceutical products into the U.S. market while strengthening KRTL’s position in fostering global partnerships.

Key implications include:

Expanding Market Opportunities : With SIGMACORP now approved to manufacture for the U.S., the partnership is positioned to support the introduction of affordable and reliable pharmaceutical products, addressing critical market needs.

: With SIGMACORP now approved to manufacture for the U.S., the partnership is positioned to support the introduction of affordable and reliable pharmaceutical products, addressing critical market needs. Enhancing Competitive Edge : This registration underscores KRTL Biotech’s role as a leader in international pharmaceutical collaboration, enabling the company to develop long-term strategic alliances and revenue opportunities.

: This registration underscores KRTL Biotech’s role as a leader in international pharmaceutical collaboration, enabling the company to develop long-term strategic alliances and revenue opportunities. Supporting U.S. Healthcare Resilience: By broadening the pharmaceutical supply chain, this initiative provides diverse sources for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished products, contributing to supply chain sustainability and innovation.

A Strengthened Relationship Between the U.S. and Bolivia

This milestone also signifies an important moment for U.S.-Bolivia relations in the healthcare sector. By facilitating the entry of SIGMACORP into the U.S. market, KRTL Biotech demonstrates a commitment to advancing global healthcare solutions and addressing shared challenges.

COO’s Remarks

“We are grateful to KRTL Biotech for their partnership and their collaboration in achieving this milestone,” said Gary Gonzales Wilstermann, COO of SIGMACORP. “Our FDA registration as a U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions globally. This achievement strengthens the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain, highlights international collaboration, and represents Bolivia proudly on the global stage. We remain dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs, improving patient outcomes, and driving meaningful change in healthcare.”

Impacts on the U.S. Healthcare System

The FDA registration brings tangible benefits to the U.S. healthcare ecosystem, including:

Increased Supply Chain Diversification : Reducing dependence on traditional markets and mitigating supply risks.

: Reducing dependence on traditional markets and mitigating supply risks. Cost Savings : Introducing competitively priced pharmaceutical products to alleviate financial pressures in the healthcare system.

: Introducing competitively priced pharmaceutical products to alleviate financial pressures in the healthcare system. Promoting Innovation: Supporting global knowledge exchange and technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

CEO’s Remarks

“This accomplishment reflects our dedication to creating meaningful global partnerships that address critical healthcare needs,” said Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. “Facilitating SIGMACORP’s FDA registration exemplifies our vision of leveraging international collaboration to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to the U.S. market.”

About SIGMACORP

Industria Químico Farmaceutica SIGMA CORP. S.R.L. (SIGMACORP) is a leading Bolivian pharmaceutical manufacturer committed to providing high-quality healthcare solutions. Its FDA registration opens pathways to expand its reach, bringing innovative products to the U.S. market through collaboration with KRTL Biotech.

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

We are interested in having a competitive edge in the marketplace, through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances with specific partners.

KRTL Holding Group Inc., a holding company which operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. These subsidiaries have evolved to focus on distinct industries, yet they intricately intertwine, forming the bedrock of the KRTL brand. This strategic synergy empowers KRTL Holding Group to actively pursue investment opportunities and forge invaluable partnerships, ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com.

