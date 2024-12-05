Sage Names FY24 Platinum Club for Partners Awards Winners for Exceptional Business Performance

This exclusive recognition celebrates the remarkable achievements of top partners worldwide

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), is proud to announce the winners of the Sage Platinum Club for Partners Awards for fiscal year 2024. This exclusive recognition celebrates the remarkable achievements of top partners worldwide, highlighting their outstanding sales performance, innovative service delivery, and strong, effective collaboration with Sage.

The Sage Platinum Club Awards for Partners celebrates those who have driven substantial business growth and delivered exceptional value to their customers. These partners are not only setting benchmarks in their industries but are essential contributors to Sage’s commitment to empowering SMBs to work more efficiently, grow sustainably, and stay competitive. With Sage’s innovative tools and support, these partners help SMBs improve their processes, manage finances better, and make smarter decisions for long-term success.

"The winners of the Sage Platinum Club Awards for Partners embody what it means to drive growth and innovation in partnership with Sage," said Derk Bleeker, Chief Commercial Officer, Sage. “These partners consistently leverage our cutting-edge technology and partner programme to unlock new revenue opportunities and provide tailored solutions that meet evolving customer needs. Their dedication not only accelerates their own success but strengthens the broader partner ecosystem and supports our shared ambition for long-term growth.”

The FY24 Sage Platinum Club Awards for Partners winners are:



North America (USA and Canada)

3X Clarity

Accordant Company LLC

ADP

Aktion Associates

Alliance Solutions Group

Baker Tilly US, LLP

BAASS Business Solutions

Cherry Bekaert Advisory

CliftonLarsonAllen

Commercebuild

Kerr Consulting - Provisio Cache Holdings Corp DBA

Martin and Associates

MNP

Net at Work

Operix

Ramp

Sockeye Consulting



EMEA

Akao

Apogea

BDO

Datel Computing Limited

DPS Business Solutions GmbH

EBS Group

Fujifilm Microchannel

GoCardless

Innov8

Parthena Consultants

Percipient

Pinnacle

Quantyca Software Solutions

SISTEMES DORGANITZACIO

Solutions for Accounting & CRM

Times 3 Technologies

Sage’s partner ecosystem is built on innovation and strategic enablement, empowering partners to confidently expand into new markets and enhance their revenue streams. By equipping partners with AI-driven insights, automation, and innovative solutions, Sage enables them to deliver high-value, customised services that set them apart from the competition and foster deeper customer relationships.

In 2025, Sage will celebrate the achievements of the Platinum Club for Partners Awards winners at key events that offer exclusive opportunities to strengthen partnerships and explore new avenues for growth. This recognition provides partners with enhanced visibility, access to valuable networking, and strategic support that fuels their continued success and long-term growth.

