Mike Tyson and Carma HoldCo Team Up with Hotbox Farms to Launch TYSON 2.0 Products for Oregon Cannabis Consumers

TYSON 2.0 to Bring Premium Edibles, Vapes, and Flower to Oregon Dispensaries

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc ., a global house of brands renowned for leveraging the power of cultural icons, announced the launch of TYSON 2.0 products, created by legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson , in partnership with Hotbox Farms . Oregon cannabis consumers now have access to TYSON 2.0’s signature cannabis products , including vapes, edibles, flower and pre-rolls, available at OLCC retail locations throughout the state.

The TYSON 2.0 lineup for Oregon includes the highly anticipated Mike Bites—ear-shaped, cannabis-infused gummies made famous nationwide—as well as a selection of other edibles like Night Bites, which are infused with CBN for nighttime relaxation. Additionally, Oregon consumers will be able to enjoy a variety of vapes, featuring 510-thread cartridges and all-in-one vape devices, alongside premium flower and expertly crafted pre-rolls. Each product reflects the same level of quality, innovation, and boldness that has made TYSON 2.0 a household name.

“It’s been a goal of mine to bring our premium products to Oregon from the beginning,” said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. “Like me, Oregonians have high standards when it comes to their weed. With a partner like Hotbox who shares our commitment to quality, I’m sure they’ll love what we’re bringing to the table.”

“Oregon is a seasoned adult-use cannabis market, and bringing TYSON 2.0 here makes perfect sense in our journey to offer premium cannabis products nationwide,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. “Our partnership with Hotbox Farms, a brand that shares our passion for quality and innovation, allows us to introduce Mike’s products to even more cannabis enthusiasts in Oregon. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet the expectations of discerning consumers, whether they're first-time users or long-time fans.”

Steven Meland, Co-Owner of Hotbox Farms, echoed this sentiment: “At Hotbox Farms, we take pride in collaborating with the best in the industry, and partnering with TYSON 2.0 is no exception. Oregon consumers can look forward to a diverse lineup of premium edibles, vapes, and flower that elevate their cannabis experience, knowing that the dispensaries we supply offer products backed by both innovation and quality.”



TYSON 2.0 products are now available at locations across Oregon including Hotbox Farms, High Supply, The Red Eye, Cookies Ontario, and will be rolling out to additional retail locations in the coming weeks. For more information on the product lineup and retail availability, visit TYSON 2.0 official websites and social channels.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About Hotbox Farms

Hotbox Farms, LLC is a vertically integrated OLCC cannabis licensee in the State of Oregon. With production, processing, wholesale, and retail operations throughout the state, our team of experienced professionals is passionate about cannabis and committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and services. As a leading cannabis company in Oregon, we are passionate about the potential of cannabis to improve lives and are dedicated to making a difference.

Media Inquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Patrick Maddox

carmaholdco@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.