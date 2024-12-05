Ultrahuman scales to 30% market share as it introduces the world’s first subscription-free Ovulation Tracking

Ultrahuman revolutionizes fertility tracking with multi-biomarker-based Ovulation Prediction on the Ring AIR.

London, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrahuman, a pioneer in health optimisation, is transforming the way women track their fertility. It announced the launch of the Cycle & Ovulation PowerPlug, now available for free to all Ultrahuman Ring AIR users.

Using cutting-edge biomarker technology, Ultrahuman offers a more accurate and user-friendly approach to fertility tracking, eliminating the need for outdated methods or accompanying costly subscriptions.





The Ultrahuman Cycle & Ovulation PowerPlug

For the first time ever, women can track their ovulation window seamlessly with just the Ultrahuman Ring AIR and its companion app. Unlike traditional methods that rely solely on basal body temperature (BBT), Ultrahuman's advanced algorithms incorporate multiple biomarkers that include skin temperature, resting heart rate (RHR), and heart rate variability (HRV)—providing users with a holistic, data-driven approach to understanding their cycles.

“Most fertility tracking today is either inconvenient, expensive, or both. Women often have to use two apps, pay for two subscriptions, and even purchase separate devices just to track their fertility,” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman. “We’re changing that. Ultrahuman’s fertility tracking is built natively into the same Ring AIR that already tracks your health, and we’re offering this service completely free. There’s no pink tax here—just evidence-backed insights to help women make informed decisions about their reproductive health.”

This launched comes hot on the heels of a phenomenal growth period for Ultrahuman with market share, surging from 10% just a few months ago to 30% by November 2024. This remarkable trajectory positions the company to surpass its ambitious goal of becoming the leading smart ring provider within 18 months, outpacing competitors faster than initially projected.

“Sleep health is at a transformative juncture, and Ultrahuman is proud to be at the forefront as one of the world’s fastest-growing health monitoring platforms. We’ve redefined the category by uncovering deeper insights into sleep and its broader implications for health. By leveraging sleep data, we pioneered the world’s first AFib detection technology on a smart ring and introduced a seamless ovulation tracking feature for women, eliminating the hassle of double subscriptions.” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman.

With just the Ultrahuman Ring AIR and its companion app, women no longer need to juggle multiple apps or pay for additional subscriptions to track their fertility. Everything is integrated into one platform, making the process user-friendly and intuitive. Fertility tracking offers two initial goals: cycle tracking and conception.





Ultrahuman’s ovulation tracking provides real-time insights and predictive capabilities that go beyond traditional methods.

Existing methods for conception planning are tedious and not the most accurate. The Calendar Method is based on the premise of regular cycles, which is often not the case for most women. The Basal Body Temperature (BBT) method is quite cumbersome, and not the most accurate if one isn’t regular with their tracking, or their cycle. Ovulation Predictor Kit (OPK) methods provide a narrow 24-36 hour window to work with, which might not be the most ideal for conception planning.

What truly sets Ultrahuman apart is the precision of its predictions. Rather than relying solely on body temperature, the technology tracks multiple physiological biomarkers, such as skin temperature, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate. Additionally, Ultrahuman’s algorithm incorporates multiple stratifiers, including age, BMI, skin perfusion, and diurnal stress, after studying 41,475 anonymised cycles. This accounts for natural variability among regular cycle patterns.

“This is crucial because a single marker can vary, but the combined output of multiple markers reduces drift and boosts accuracy. This has been fundamental to advanced clinical biomarker testing and has inspired us to integrate a similar multi-marker system into our wearable technology. By capturing a range of fertility signals, we provide a far more accurate and comprehensive picture than methods relying on just one factor,” says Aditi Bhattacharya, Scientific Director at Ultrahuman.

Many modern fertility trackers come with hidden fees, requiring extra subscriptions or additional devices and apps. With Ultrahuman, fertility tracking is included with every Ring AIR as a free PowerPlug, making it accessible to all users without the burden of extra costs. PowerPlugs is a platform for individual apps and plugins built on top of Ultrahuman’s health and wellness data stack.

With the Ring AIR, women can now track their ovulation with ease and confidence, giving them more clarity and control over their health, without the complexity of traditional methods or paying a subscription fee for multiple applications.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is the world's most comprehensive self-quantification platform. Ultrahuman's products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, the world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable; Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform; Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with pioneering UltraTrace™ technology; and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman creates a grand unified view of the human body. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

