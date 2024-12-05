IonOpticks’ Custom Chromatography Column to Become Biognosys’ Standard for High-Quality Proteomic Insights

MELBOURNE, Australia and ZURICH, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IonOpticks, a world leading provider of chromatography solutions, and Biognosys, a global leader in mass spectrometry-based proteomics contract research services, announce a long-term supply agreement. Under the agreement, IonOpticks will supply Biognosys with custom chromatography columns to support the standardisation of its research services platforms and enable deeper, reproducible proteome profiling.

Following extensive consultation with the Biognosys team, IonOpticks has developed a custom chromatography column, which is tailored to Biognosys’ needs and is available exclusively for use in their TrueDiscovery®, TrueSignature®, and TrueTarget® contract research services.

Consistent with IonOpticks' dedication to high-quality, tailored solutions, the custom column integrates seamlessly into Biognosys' workflows, addressing the company’s unwavering criteria for chromatography that maximises sensitivity, depth of coverage and reproducibility in the context of their broader platform.

“Collaborating with the world-class team at Biognosys has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Developing a column that stands up to their rigorous performance and quality standards has been an exciting project, aligning well with our broader ambition to continue delivering the best performing columns to meet the expanding needs of the market,” says Xavier Perronnet, CEO of IonOpticks.

“This partnership is consistent with our mission to work with the best, to develop columns that enable users to push the boundaries of proteomics research, whilst making LC-MS workflows for proteomics more accessible. Biognosys’ services are outstanding, and their offerings are extremely valuable to a diverse client base. We’re delighted to be contributing our expertise in chromatography to their overall offering,” Perronnet continues.

“At Biognosys, our priority is to provide the best research services available to a broad array of biotech and pharma customers, requiring scrutiny of every aspect of our platforms to ensure they operate at their peak. Chromatographic performance, the separation of biological analytes prior to detection, is a critical factor for the success of LC-MS workflows and directly impacts discovery outcomes. We were keen to collaborate with the IonOpticks team to develop a chromatography column specifically tailored to our specific requirements, and they delivered,” says Lukas Reiter, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Biognosys.

IonOpticks and Biognosys are proud to collaborate and set new benchmarks in LC-MS-based research, reaffirming their commitment to delivering high-performance solutions that drive innovation and shape the future of proteomics.

About IonOpticks

IonOpticks produces high-performance chromatography solutions for the global research community enhancing mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and high-end proteomics research. Their solutions enhance the sensitivity of mass spectrometry sample analysis, enabling scientists and clinicians to discover more from their samples. These advancements are valuable for a broad range of applications within the field of biological and medical research including drug discovery, phosphoproteomics and shotgun proteomics.

https://ionopticks.com/

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that transform science for better lives. With our versatile portfolio of next-generation proteomics solutions, including the TrueDiscovery®, TrueTarget®, and TrueSignature® research service platforms, our flagship software Spectronaut®, and the PQ500™ kit, we make the proteome actionable to empower research, drug development, and clinical decision-making. Our solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Our unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through our strategic partnership with Bruker (BRKR), we make proteomics globally accessible.

For more information, visit biognosys.com.

Biognosys Newton, Massachusetts proteomics facility Mass spectrometry laboratory

