Minister Parks Tau congratulates newly appointed CEOs of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Minister Parks Tau congratulates newly appointed CEOs of IDC and NEF.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Mr. Parks Tau, following Cabinet approval, congratulates Ms. Mmakgoshi Lekhethe on her appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Mr. Mziwabantu Dayimani as CEO of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Ms. Lekhethe’s appointment is a historic milestone, as she becomes the first woman to lead the IDC since its founding. Minister Tau emphasized the significance of this moment, noting that it reflects the government’s commitment to promoting gender diversity and representation in leadership roles. “Ms. Lekhethe’s extensive experience and leadership will undoubtedly advance the IDC’s critical role in driving industrial development and economic transformation,” said Minister Tau.

Mr. Dayimani’s appointment to the NEF also marks a new chapter for the institution.

Minister Tau highlighted his proven track record and deep expertise in fostering economic empowerment. “Mr. Dayimani’s experience and vision align perfectly with the NEF’s mission to drive inclusive economic growth and empowerment,” the

Minister added.

Both Ms. Lekhethe and Mr. Dayimani are highly respected among their professional peers, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to excellence to their respective roles. Minister Tau expressed confidence in their ability to steer these institutions toward achieving their strategic mandates.

The Minister extended his gratitude to the Boards of the IDC, chaired by Ms. Busi Mabuza, and the NEF, chaired by Dr. Nthabiseng Moleko, for their leadership in overseeing the appointment processes. He expressed optimism about the future of these entities under the guidance of their respective Boards and new CEOs.

“These appointments mark a new chapter for two pivotal institutions in South Africa’s development landscape. I am confident that both Ms. Lekhethe and Mr. Dayimani will drive impactful outcomes in their respective roles, strengthening the country’s economic transformation agenda,” said Minister Tau.

The department reaffirms its support for the IDC and NEF in delivering their mandates and contributing to South Africa’s socio-economic development.

