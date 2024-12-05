President Cyril Ramaphosa undertake State Visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, 5-7 Dec

President Ramaphosa to undertake a State Visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, at the invitation of His Excellency, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, undertake a State Visit to Algeria from 05 to 07 December 2024.

The two Heads of State will co-chair the 7th Session of the South Africa-Algeria Binational Commission (BNC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a delegation comprising Ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

South Africa and Algeria enjoy strong political, economic, and social relations following the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1994.

These relations are conducted through the Binational Commission as a structured mechanism that provides for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation.

The BNC will review progress in the implementation of the decisions taken during the 6th Session in 2015.

The State Visit is an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views on regional, continental, and global issues of mutual concern and to reinforce the importance of accelerating efforts towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Additionally, the 7th Session of South Africa-Algeria BNC will also be a platform to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Agreements.

South African and Algerian business leaders will participate in the South Africa-Algeria Business Forum where companies and entrepreneurs will be able to explore possibilities in trade and investment and the exchange of technologies.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

