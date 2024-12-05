Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to questions in National Council of Provinces, 5 Dec

Deputy President Mashatile to respond to questions in the National Council of Provinces

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Thursday, 05 December 2024, respond to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The responses will cover a range of national and international issues of public importance, including plans to address the growing intergovernmental debt that negatively impacts the provision of service delivery to communities.

Amongst others, the Deputy President is expected to provide progress on Government’s efforts to empower spaza shops and informal traders to enable them to handle incidents of food poisoning and advise on monitoring mechanisms to prevent the emergence of unscrupulous traders who are producing and supplying dangerous food products through spaza shops.

Furthermore, the Deputy President will inform Members on Government’s programmes aimed at attracting the private sector to investment in critical sectors such as energy and infrastructure.

The Deputy President will also brief Members on South Africa’s participation in the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, which has been pivotal in promoting credible democratic governance, peace, and stability in the region.

In outlining how Government intends on fighting unemployment, poverty and underdevelopment through foreign direct investment, the Deputy President will provide an update on the strengthening of foreign missions to ensure that investments are not centralised but spread throughout the nine provinces.

Details of the session are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 December 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: NCOP Chambers, Cape Town

Livestreaming and broadcast: Parliamentary Channel 408 on DSTV.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza

