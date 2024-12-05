The Future of Gaming Unveiled: VAP Group’s Global Games Show Debuts in Dubai

Global Blockchain Show on Dec 12-13, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre in Dubai Discussions on how Blockchain and AI are shaping the future of Gaming

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Games Show is pleased to announce its inaugural edition, taking place alongside the Global Blockchain Show and the Global AI Show , on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre in Dubai.Organized by Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group, the event is set to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, redefining the future of game play.The two-day show will be an electrifying fusion of everything gaming, where the biggest innovators, creators, developers, publishers and players come together to compete, explore, and redefine the future of gaming.Bringing together the worlds of esports, next-gen games, and the revolutionary Web3 gaming ecosystem, this groundbreaking event will showcase the latest in game development, blockchain integration, AI, player ownership, and much more.“Gaming is no longer just entertainment; it’s an ever-evolving ecosystem where technology, creativity, and community intersect,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO of VAP Group. “The Global Games Show is the perfect platform to explore this intersection and shape the future of this dynamic industry together.”Across the gaming, Esports, and Web3 worlds, pioneers such as:Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands.Johnson Yeh - Founder, Ambrus Studio/ Former CEO of China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, Riot GamesDirk Lueth - Ph.D., Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Uplandme, Inc. Chairman Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3Paul Dawalibi - CEO, Holodeck VenturesIlman Shazhaev - Founder, FarcanaGrace Sabandar - Co-Founder, Indonesia Blockchain & Metaverse CenterJonathan Bouzanquet - Founder, Playa3ull GamesJames Hartt - Director Gaming and Digital Development, The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi Assad Dar, Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Medieval EmpiresAssad Dar - Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Medieval EmpiresTom Cichocki - Founder & CEO, Revived OverworldIda Mok - Chief Legal Officer, W3GGKevin Soltani - CEO, GIMA GroupJawad Ashra - CEO, VanarBurak Çevik - CEO & Co - Founder, GamenessNicolas Hulsmans - Co-Founder & Director, DexertoAhmed Fouad - CEO, Rumbling Games Studio | Gaming Expert & ConsultantManel Sort - CEO & Co-founder, Games For A Living (GFAL)Omar Ghanem - Co-Founder & CEO, GAM3S.GGBillal Yamak - Head of Growth KSA, The SandboxAl-Amin AlBakry - Co-Founder & Chief Business and Strategy Officer, Surfermonkey.io… and many more will be leading discussions on how Blockchain and AI are shaping the future of Gaming.A diverse range of topics, including Web3 gaming security, player engagement, virtual economies, game design, development, production, publishing, and business strategy, will provide attendees with exclusive insights and expert tips from the top 1% of leaders in the gaming industry.This is an exceptional opportunity for the Gaming, AI and Web3 communities to converge and be part of an epic gathering of gamers, creators, and industry leaders, featuring exciting tournaments, interactive demos, and countless experiences designed for those who live to play and break boundaries.To learn more, visit: https://www.globalgamesshow.com/ About VAP Group:VAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.