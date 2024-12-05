The Advancements in Mammography Systems: A Better Future for Breast Cancer Detection | CAGR of 7.5%

The global mammography systems market size was valued at $2,246.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,718.5 million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.5%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast cancer is a major concern for women's health, with early detection being crucial for effective treatment. Mammography is currently the most common screening tool used for breast cancer detection. Advancements in mammography systems have significantly improved the accuracy of breast cancer detection, making it easier to detect early-stage cancer and providing better treatment options. The global mammography systems market size was valued at $2,246.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,718.5 million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Digital mammography is now widely used in mammography systems, offering several advantages over traditional film mammography. Digital mammography uses a computer to convert X-ray images into digital images, providing clearer images that can be easily enhanced and manipulated for greater accuracy. It also reduces the need for retakes, as technicians can immediately see if the image is clear and accurate. It also reduces the need for retakes, as technicians can immediately see if the image is clear and accurate.Major market players covered in the report, such as -Allengers Medical Systems Ltd,Fujifilm Holding Corporation,General Electric Company,Hologic Inc,Konica Milota Inc,Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare),Metaltronica SPA,Planmeca OY,Siemens Aktiengesellschaft,Toshiba Corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Mammography Systems Market research to identify potential Mammography Systems Market opportunities in genetics.• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.• The report includes regional and global Mammography Systems Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Another advancement in mammography systems is 3D mammography, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT). This technology takes multiple X-ray images of the breast from different angles, creating a 3D image of the breast tissue. This provides a clearer picture of any abnormalities and reduces the likelihood of false positives, where an abnormality is detected but turns out not to be cancerous.Automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) is another recent development in mammography systems, particularly useful for women with dense breast tissue. ABUS uses sound waves to produce images of the breast tissue, providing additional information that may not be visible on a mammogram. This technology is non-invasive and has been shown to improve the detection of small cancers.In conclusion, the advancements in mammography systems have significantly improved breast cancer detection, providing better treatment options and improved survival rates. Digital mammography, 3D mammography, and automated breast ultrasound are all useful tools that can be used to complement each other and provide a more comprehensive assessment of breast health. These technological advancements show a promising future for breast cancer detection and treatment. 