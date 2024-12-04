TAIWAN, December 4 - President Lai attends state banquet hosted by Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo of Tuvalu

At noon on December 4 local time (morning of December 4 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te attended a state banquet hosted by Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo of Tuvalu. In remarks, President Lai thanked the government of Tuvalu for its commitment to further enhancing its close diplomatic alliance with Taiwan, and expressed confidence that Taiwan and Tuvalu will continue to strengthen bilateral linkages and open a new chapter of cooperation.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

It is an honor to visit the beautiful country of Tuvalu. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the government of Tuvalu for arranging a traditional welcome ceremony and this grand state banquet to welcome our delegation.

Prime Minister Teo led a delegation to the Republic of China (Taiwan) in May to attend the inauguration of myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, and again in October, to join our National Day celebrations as chief guest. And now, I am here having accepted his invitation to make a reciprocal visit to Tuvalu. Our countries have both demonstrated a shared bond as close as family.

Prime Minister Teo’s first foreign visit after taking office was to Taiwan. Among his priority policy initiatives, he particularly mentioned that the government of Tuvalu was committed to further enhancing its close diplomatic alliance with Taiwan. We are deeply moved by this gesture. In his remarks, the prime minister also reaffirmed that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Tuvalu are sure to establish even closer relations moving forward. This year marks 45 years of diplomatic relations between our countries. Later, Prime Minister Teo and I will sign a joint communiqué on advancing our comprehensive partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Trade of Tuvalu Paulson Panapa will also sign a letter of intent to continue promoting the deployment of an undersea telecommunications cable for Tuvalu. Recently, Taiwan, the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and other like-minded nations have collaborated with Tuvalu to install a branch cable connecting it to the Central Pacific Cable, which will raise the quality of its external communications.

The government of Tuvalu has named the branch cable Vaka, the Tuvaluan name for a traditional canoe, as it connotes connectivity and advancement. In May, while in Taiwan, Prime Minister Teo named two patrol boats Taiwan had donated to Tuvalu the Te Kaleva and the Te Akiaki. The Tuvaluan names mean “perseverance” and “bountiful catch,” respectively, and highlight our profound friendship in jointly protecting marine resources. I am confident that Taiwan and Tuvalu will continue to strengthen bilateral linkages and advance together.

Construction of the Tuvalu Parliament House will commence in the first half of next year. A parliament building is home to the highest expression of the public will. Taiwan’s participation in this project not only underscores our support for the Tuvaluan people, but also points to the fact that our countries share democratic values and work together to further democracy.

I thank you once again for your warm welcome and longstanding support for Taiwan’s international participation. Today, we have gathered to celebrate our shared values. Moving ahead, we will continue with our efforts to achieve our common goals.

After delivering his remarks, President Lai presented a model of the Tuvalu Parliament House to Prime Minister Teo and Speaker of Parliament Iakoba Taeia Italeli, and, along with Prime Minister Teo, signed a joint communiqué on advancing the comprehensive partnership between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Tuvalu, to continue expanding cooperative exchanges and enhance the well-being of both our peoples. President Lai then witnessed the signing of a letter of intent by both nations’ foreign ministers for the deployment of the undersea telecommunications cable for Tuvalu. After the signing ceremony, President Lai partook in the state banquet hosted by Prime Minister Teo, where he enjoyed Tuvaluan traditional dance in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

In attendance at the event were Governor-General Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, Prime Minister Teo, Speaker Italeli, and cabinet members, and their respective spouses, as well as officials from various ministries and departments, protocol officer Oilau Paeniu, and community leaders.