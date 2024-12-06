Global Butyl Rubber Market Set For 5.9% Growth, Reaching $4.72 Billion By 2028

Butyl Rubber Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The butyl rubber market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%

How Has The Butyl Rubber Market Performed In The Recent Years?

The butyl rubber market size has shown impressive growth in the recent past. It expanded from $3.55 billion in 2023 to $3.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the need for improved tire performance, expansion in various industrial applications, the requirement for materials resistant to chemicals, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, and the burgeoning growth in the packaging industry.

What Are the Future Projections For The Butyl Rubber Market?

The butyl rubber market size is anticipated to see robust growth in the next few years. The market value is expected to surge to $4.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be linked to the rising demand for butyl rubber in waterproofing and sealing applications, increased infrastructure projects, the rise of industrial development, and the escalating demand for automobile tires.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Market Growth?

The expansion of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the butyl rubber market in the future. The automotive industry, a sector focused on designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles, is thriving due to growing global demand, driven by surges in middle-class incomes and technological innovations like electric vehicles that attract new customers. Butyl rubber pays an integral role in the automotive industry owing to its gas impermeability and durability, making it ideal for tire inner tubes and sealing components. In May 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported a hike of 13.7% in new car registrations in the European Union between April 2023 and April 2024, further reinforcing the expectation of the expansion of the automotive industry driving the butyl rubber market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Butyl Rubber Market?

The butyl rubber market includes major companies such as ExxonMobil Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, LG Chem, Michelin, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Sibur International GmbH, Versalis S.p.A., Kumho Petrochemical, Kuraray Co. Ltd., UBE Corporation, Synthomer plc, JSR Corporation, Nippon Zeon Co. Ltd., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Zeon Corporation, Hexpol AB, Nynas AB, ARLANXEO, Kraton Corporation, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., TSRC Corporation, Firestone Natural Rubber, Chang Horing Rubber Group, Lion Elastomers, Plasti Dip International, Tokyo Zairyo, Japan Butyl Co. Ltd.

What Are The Recent Advancements In The Butyl Rubber Market?

Major companies in the butyl rubber market are focusing on innovative solutions to enhance product durability and meet growing demand in the construction and automotive industries. Butyl waterproof tapes are a significant development in this arena. They are high-performance sealing solutions made from butyl rubber, offering superior waterproofing, adhesion, and durability in adverse environments.

How Is The Butyl Rubber Market Segmentized?

The butyl rubber market covered in this report is segmented as follows -

1 By Type: Regular Butyl, Bromo Butyl, Chloro Butyl

2 By Application: Adhesives, Sealant For Rubber Roof Repair, Tubeless Tire Liners, Medicine Bottles, Mechanical Goods, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Automotive Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Consumer Products, Rubber Industries, Construction Industries, Other End-Users

Which Regions Hold Major Share In The Butyl Rubber Market?

Asia-Pacific was the substantial region in the butyl rubber market in 2023, making it a dominant player. However, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the forecast period. The butyl rubber market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

