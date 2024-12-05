Submit Release
Re: TT UNIT in Roadway - i89 NB MM 42 to Exit 5, Williamstown

The Roadway is now re-opened

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police - Berlin/Middlesex

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


In the area of i89 NB MM 42 to Exit 5, in Williamstown, traffic is shut down in the Left lane due to a Tractor-Trailer unit jackknifed into the roadway.  


This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, please drive carefully.


