Secretary of the Navy recognizes service excellence, discusses warfighting and quality of life with Marines of Miramar and 3rd MAW

At the townhall events, a proud, emotional Secretary Del Toro reinforced that serving as the Secretary of the Navy has been the privilege of his life, thanking the Marines and Sailors for their continued sacrifice, and touting the values that he sees as critical to success.

“Each and every one of you, regardless of rank, is a leader in the Marine Corps,” Secretary Del Toro said to a tight circle of hundreds of Marines and Sailors from Marine Aircraft Groups 11 and 16, 3rd MAW.

“Your primary responsibility is to take care of each other, to treat each other with dignity and respect. One day, you’ll find yourself perhaps in conflict or in a dangerous peacetime operation, and in order for you to succeed, you have to trust your fellow Marines.”

Secretary Del Toro fielded questions on a range of topics from mental health and resilience programs to prioritizing quality of life initiatives, while also addressing the future operating environment and warfighting readiness.

Secretary Del Toro highlighted his priorities of warfighting excellence and relationships with allies and partners—topics particularly relevant to 3rd MAW operations, activities and strategic investments.

“It matters,” he emphasized. “What you do matters.”

Secretary Del Toro also toured the barracks alongside Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maj. Gen. James Wellons, commanding general of 3rd MAW. The visit highlighted the Barracks 360 Reset Initiative, a I MEF and Marine Corps Installations West program designed to enhance living conditions and operational readiness. The initiative focuses on increasing command oversight, reducing maintenance backlogs, and fostering shared ownership of barracks facilities. More than 15,000 Marines and Sailors are stationed at MCAS Miramar, many of whom reside on base in barracks or base housing.

During his final townhall of the morning with Marines of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, Marine Air Control Group 38, and MCAS Miramar, Secretary Del Toro conducted an on-the-spot reenlistment for Cpl. Regis Bayou, an aircraft maintenance support equipment technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW. A native of Ivory Coast, Bayou enlisted in the Marine Corps in January 2022 and has excelled in the performance of his duties.

He also presented challenge coins to ten Marines, one Sailor, and one civilian, individually recognizing their outstanding achievements and contributions to operational excellence.

Secretary Del Toro was accompanied by his wife, Betty, who toured the air station, including stops at the air traffic control tower, Single Marine Program facilities, and the MCAS Miramar Youth Program and Child Development Center, reinforcing the Navy and Marine Corps’ dedication to supporting military families.

“We have been really paying attention to our family members,” Mrs. Del Toro said.

“If the servicemember is out executing the mission, and worrying about their family back home, they won’t be mission focused – I’m ecstatic to see the progress of the facilities.”

The visit by both the Secretary and his wife reinforced the importance of, and progress in, key focus areas for the Wing, installation, and sea services. The impactful morning was underscored by hundreds of Marines and Sailors listening intently as Secretary Del Toro said, “there is no limit to what you can achieve, maybe one day you’ll be standing here as the Secretary of the Navy.”