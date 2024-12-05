Minister Gwede Mantashe oversees official opening of Ikoti Coal Mine’s underground section, 5 Dec
Minister Mantashe to oversee the official opening of Ikoti Coal Mine’s underground section
The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr. Gwede Mantashe (MP) will oversee the official opening of the underground section of Ikoti Coal Mine located in Breyten, Gert Sibande District, Mpumalanga.
The opening of the Ikoti mine underground section underscores the growth of the South African mining industry, in particular the coal mining sector, as well as diversification of the economy, and enhancement of productivity. This is in line with the government’s drive towards inclusive economic growth, employment creation, and eradication of poverty.
Members of the media are invited to cover the official opening ceremony that is scheduled as follows:
Date: Friday, 06 December 2024
Time: 09h30
Venue: Breyten, Gert Sibande, Mpumalanga, South Africa,
Coordinates: -26.2798415, 29.924166
Members of the media are advised to RSVP by 15h00 on Thursday, 05 December 2024 with Mr Johannes Mokobane on:
Mobile number: 0827663674/ 012 4067481
Email: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za
For media enquiries: Mr Makhosonke Buthelezi
Mobile Number: 082 359 5584
Email: Makhosonke.buthelezi@dmre.gov.za
