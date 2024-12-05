HTX Introduces Broker-Driven Trading Bonanza with a 50,000 USDT Price Pool to Celebrate Holiday Season

SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin repeatedly reaching new all-time highs in recent weeks, 2024, a milestone year for the crypto industry, is set to end in a bullish way. Global leading crypto exchange HTX has introduced a special Broker-Driven Trading Bonanza, to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with both new and existing users.





The celebration event, which runs from 16:00 (UTC) on Nov 24 to 16:00 (UTC) on Dec 18, is targeting users who trade through HTX Brokers. A total prize pool of 50,000 USDT is up for participants to share via three segments of the event.

1. Reward for Futures Trading

Users who place orders via HTX Brokers or utilize their trading strategies during the event period will earn rewards based on their futures trading volume, up to a total prize pool of 20,000 USDT.

2. Exclusive Rewards for New Users of HTX's Copy Trading

Users who complete their first copy trade by following a trading strategy from any copy trade broker on HTX during the event period and reach a trading volume of at least 100 USDT will receive a 5 USDT reward, up to a total prize pool of 10,000 USDT."

3. Participation Rewards

All users have the chance to share a prize pool of 20,000 USDT in HTX tokens by placing orders via HTX Brokers, or using the trading strategies provided by HTX Brokers during the event period. Rewards are distributed based on the proportions of participants' trading volume, which includes the volume generated from spot trading, futures trading, and copy trading.

Meanwhile, users who complete their first-ever trade through HTX Brokers or use the trading strategies provided by HTX Brokers for the first time, will have their trading volume calculated at 120% when splitting the Participation Rewards.

Participants must complete Level 3 KYC verification to be eligible for rewards. To learn more about the event, please visit: https://www.htx.com.cm/en-us/support/94986528807671







HTX has always attached great importance to partnerships with brokers, and is dedicated to work with the most renowned and reliable ones to provide industry-leading brokerage services to users. A list of leading broker partners have joined force with HTX to launch the Trading Bonanza, including Titan, Bitsgap, CryptoRobotic, Cryppush, MoonBot, Coinroute, AWEX, SkyRex, BitLiquidity, Exwell, 3commas, AI coin, CCXT, Coincraddle, Cupo, Easytrading, TradingOS, WinWin, and Super quant. Moving forward, HTX will continue to collaborate with global partners to enhance user experience through high-quality services, competitive products, appealing events, and more.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, we harbor global capabilities that enable us to provide users with safe and reliable services. Our growth strategy - "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance", underpins our commitment to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact Information:

Ruder Finn

HTX@ruderfinn.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by “HTX". The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

