[Latest] Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 70.05 Billion by 2033 at a 5.21% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 42.23 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 70.05 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.21% between 2024 and 2033.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Compressors, Condensers, Evaporators, Controls, Others), By Application (Refrigerated Warehousing, Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, Others), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By End-User Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Chemical, Logistics, Retail, Hospitality, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 42.23 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 44.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 70.05 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.21% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Efficient Cooling Solutions: There is a growing preference among industries for hassle-free, efficient refrigeration solutions. Industrial refrigeration equipment offers convenience with programmable features, consistent performance, and energy efficiency, driving their popularity.

Rising Demand for Frozen and Processed Foods: The global rise in demand for frozen and processed foods, fueled by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences, boosts the market for industrial refrigeration equipment. These systems are essential for maintaining the quality and safety of perishable goods.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in refrigeration technology, including advancements in energy efficiency, smart controls, and eco-friendly refrigerants, enhance the performance and user experience of industrial refrigeration equipment, attracting tech-savvy consumers.

Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics: The expansion of cold chain logistics and storage facilities worldwide drives the demand for industrial-grade refrigeration equipment. These establishments seek efficient and reliable systems to meet high-volume demands while ensuring consistent temperature control.

Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors: The increasing need for precise temperature control in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors propels the market for industrial refrigeration equipment. These industries require reliable systems for storing and transporting sensitive products like vaccines and biological samples.

Health and Safety Regulations: Strict health and safety regulations regarding food safety and pharmaceutical storage support the market growth for industrial refrigeration equipment that meets compliance standards and ensures product integrity.

Urbanization and Industrial Growth: Rapid urbanization and industrial growth drive the demand for industrial refrigeration equipment in urban centers and emerging markets. These systems cater to the needs of busy industries and urban facilities seeking quick and high-quality refrigeration solutions.

Increasing Disposable Incomes: Rising disposable incomes in emerging markets and developing economies enable industries to invest in advanced refrigeration systems. This economic factor expands the market reach beyond traditional regions, fostering global market growth.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market: New Product Launch

In March 2024, Hillphoenix Industrial agreed to a strategic partnership with Cool Refrigeration Systems & Solutions, based in Hagerstown, Maryland, to represent its industrial CO 2 refrigeration systems solutions in the Eastern U.S. and Canada.

In November 2023, Daikin unveiled a new full-electric and plug-in hybrid transport refrigeration lineup at SOLUTRANS in Lyon. Daikin Transportation Refrigeration and the Zanotti brand have decades of experience in commercial and industrial refrigeration, and the transportation of fresh and frozen products. Both are part of Daikin Europe, which is a subsidiary of the global group Daikin Industries, the world’s leading provider of refrigeration, cooling, heating, ventilation and air purification.

In October 2023, Emerson introduced a modular refrigeration unit with CO2 (R744) scroll compressors for small and medium retail stores in Europe. The small modular Copeland-branded units can be installed packed or split, indoors or outdoors, in 2021, Emerson introduced a CO2 scroll compressor for commercial refrigeration applications. The Copeland-branded compressors are available in low-temperature and medium-temperature options and were a highlight at Emerson’s 2022 Chillventa exhibit.

In September 2023, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. launched sales in the domestic market of the TEJ35GAM, an electric-driven transport refrigeration unit exclusively for small and mid-size trucks. Ryoju Coldchain Co., Ltd. (RCC), the Company’s’ comprehensive sales and service arm for truck and trailer refrigeration units in Japan, oversees the new product’s sales. The TEJ35GAM joins the already available TE20/30 series, refrigeration units for plug-in hybrid transport, and the TEJ35AM, an electric-driven transport refrigeration unit with a heat-pump heating system for EV trucks.

Market Size in 2024 USD 44.35 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 70.05 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 42.23 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.21% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in International Trade and Businesses: The ongoing pandemic has disrupted international trade and businesses, significantly affecting the industrial refrigeration equipment market. Government-imposed restrictions on the transit of people and goods have led to disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing processes, impacting the production and distribution of refrigeration equipment.

Demand Fluctuations: The pandemic caused disruptions in various sectors, including hospitality, food processing, and retail, which are major consumers of industrial refrigeration equipment. Lockdown measures, supply chain disruptions, and reduced consumer spending resulted in a slowdown in manufacturing activities across these sectors. Many ongoing projects were delayed or put on hold due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, leading to reduced demand for industrial refrigeration equipment.

Regulatory Framework and Market Restraints: The regulatory framework surrounding the use of industrial refrigeration equipment has been influenced by the pandemic, with potential changes in safety standards and regulations affecting market operations. Economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic have posed challenges such as high costs, technical limitations, and a lack of skilled workforce, restraining market growth.

Operational Challenges: Implementing health and safety protocols in manufacturing facilities added operational challenges and increased production costs. Labor shortages and workforce disruptions, including illness-related absences and quarantine measures, affected production capacities and efficiency in the industrial refrigeration equipment market.

Adaptive Strategies and Focus on Innovation: Companies adopted remote work arrangements, digitalized sales and marketing efforts, and diversified supply chain sources to mitigate the pandemic’s impact. Some firms directed efforts towards innovating industrial refrigeration equipment, integrating advanced features like remote management and enhanced efficiency to cater to evolving industry needs.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in refrigeration technology, such as improved sensor integration, AI-based temperature management, and enhanced connectivity, are opening doors to new applications and expanding the market potential for industrial refrigeration equipment. These innovations aim to improve user experience and operational efficiency.

Automation Push: The pandemic highlighted the importance of automation in manufacturing and commercial environments to minimize reliance on human labor. This has led to a slight increase in demand for automated refrigeration solutions in specific applications, such as automated warehouses and smart industrial setups that remained operational during lockdowns.

Focus on Sustainability: The market is also seeing a growing emphasis on sustainability, with manufacturers developing eco-friendly models that use less energy and reduce environmental impact. This trend aligns with increasing industry awareness and demand for environmentally responsible products.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for the industry.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market forward?

What are the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market sample report and company profiles?

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market in North America is driven by a strong demand for energy-efficient and advanced refrigeration solutions. Consumers in this region prioritize features such as energy efficiency, smart controls, and eco-friendly materials. The market is influenced by stringent environmental regulations and a growing trend toward sustainability. Additionally, the presence of major refrigeration equipment manufacturers and high disposable income contribute to the robust growth of this market segment.

Europe: Europe represents a significant market for Industrial Refrigeration Equipment, particularly in countries like Germany, France, and Italy. The demand is fueled by a strong industrial base and a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Trends in this region include a preference for compact and stylish designs, advanced control systems, and eco-friendly refrigerants. The market is also seeing growth in smart refrigeration systems with IoT capabilities for remote monitoring and management.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market, driven by an increasing industrial base and a rising preference for advanced refrigeration technology. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading this growth, with consumers seeking high-quality, energy-efficient solutions. Trends in this region include a demand for compact, space-saving models, and machines with multifunctional capabilities. The integration of smart technology and mobile app control is also gaining popularity among tech-savvy consumers.

LAMEA: The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) is emerging, with growth driven by increasing urbanization and a rising middle-class population. In Latin America, industrial hubs like Brazil and Mexico are seeing a shift towards automated refrigeration systems for both commercial and industrial use. The Middle East and Africa are witnessing a growing interest in high-capacity and durable refrigeration solutions for commercial settings. Trends in this region include a demand for reliable, energy-efficient, and sustainable models that can withstand high usage.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Compressors, Condensers, Evaporators, Controls, Others), By Application (Refrigerated Warehousing, Food & Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, Others), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By End-User Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Chemical, Logistics, Retail, Hospitality, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market:

Johnson Controls

Ingersoll Rand (Trane Technologies)

Carrier Global Corporation

Danfoss

Emerson Electric Co.

Güntner GmbH & Co. KG

GEA Group AG

Bitzer SE

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (MYCOM)

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC)

Evapco Inc.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

LU-VE Group

SPX Cooling Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Others

The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Compressors

Condensers

Evaporators

Controls

Others

By Application

Refrigerated Warehousing

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Others

By Capacity

Small

Medium

Large

By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Chemical

Logistics

Retail

Hospitality

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

