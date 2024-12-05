Aptean Adds Intelligent Process Automation Capabilities Through Acquisition of Germany Based JobRouter which was backed by Main Capital Partners

Cloud-native suite of intelligent process automation solutions designed to meet the needs of mid-market and enterprise customers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its acquisition of JobRouter, a provider of cloud-based intelligent process automation solutions to a wide variety of process intensive industries in Germany and across broader Europe. Aptean acquired JobRouter from Main Capital Partners, a private equity firm managing funds in Northwestern Europe and North America, focusing on investments in growing enterprise software businesses. The addition of JobRouter greatly expands Aptean’s process automation capabilities and will enable Aptean to better serve the needs of its global ERP customer base and provide existing JobRouter customers and partners with access to a broad portfolio of market leading solutions.

Founded in 1992 and based in Mannheim, Germany, JobRouter delivers solutions that help businesses design, implement, manage, and automate complex processes in real time to drive significant cost savings and visibility across their organizations. JobRouter’s low-code platform can be customized to meet the unique business needs of its customers. The firm currently employs 114 full time employees and is set to grow its SaaS revenues by 80% in 2024. Aptean is committed to continued investment in and supporting JobRouter’s current customers and partners while also expanding the solution to Aptean’s large and growing customer base.

“Aptean is very excited to announce its expanded ability to offer best-in-class intelligent process automation solutions to its global customer base,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “With the addition of JobRouter, Aptean further establishes itself as a vendor of choice in solving complex business issues.”

“The combination of JobRouter and Aptean provides an exciting opportunity for us to push our global expansion and to address the process automation needs of Aptean’s large base of ERP and SCM customers,” said Axel Ensinger & Marcus Nagel, Co-CEO’s of JobRouter. “As part of Aptean we will continue to invest in our long term growth and provide our customers and partners with access to numerous complementary solutions.”

“Over the course of Main's investment period, JobRouter has transformed into a leader within workflow automation, process modelling, and intelligent document management, serving mid-market as well as enterprise customers. The firm has seen remarkable growth and expansion throughout their partnership with Main and we are happy to have found with Aptean a partner that will further lever JobRouter’s potential going forward,” said Sven van Berge Henegouwen, Managing Partner and Head of DACH at Main Capital Partners.

About JobRouter

JobRouter, headquartered in Mannheim, is a global provider of digital business transformation solutions and manufacturer of a cross-industry low-code digitization, -automation & process management platform. JobRouter has been helping companies of all sizes to optimize workflows, manage data and documents efficiently and digitize internal and external business processes as well as integrated management systems. The modular components of the JobRouter® technology also allow the solutions to be expanded and individually organized according to requirements. This provides companies with a comprehensive and customized system with a variety of agile interfaces. Together with an international network of over 200 partners and its own subsidiaries in the UK and the USA, JobRouter now supplies over 4,750 customers worldwide, including the likes of Schott, DLR or Schenker.

About Main Capital Partners

Main Capital Partners is a leading software investor managing private equity funds active in Northwestern Europe and North America. Main has 20 years of experience in software investing and works closely with the management teams in its portfolio as a strategic partner, in order to achieve profitable growth and larger outstanding software groups. Main has 70 employees and offices in The Hague, Stockholm, Düsseldorf, Antwerp and an affiliated office in Boston. Main has approximately 6 billion euros in assets under management and currently has an active portfolio of over 46 software companies. Together, these companies provide about 12,000 employees. Through the Main Social Institute, Main supports students with grants and scholarships to study IT and Computer Science at Technical Universities and Universities of Applied Sciences. For more information, visit www.maincapitalpartners.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

