Fertilizer Additives Market Size and Forecast 2024-2030: Key Segments and Emerging Trends

Fertilizer Additives Market Overview

Surge in demand for agricultural commodities and ongoing R&D activities of fertilizer manufacturing technology drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a comprehensive report titled, “ Fertilizer Additives Market by Form (Granular, Prilled, and Powdered), Type (Anti-caking Agents, Antifoam Agents, Dust Control Coatings, Coloring Agents, Granulation Aids, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Additive, and Others), and Application (Urea, Diammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Nitrate, Triple Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global fertilizer additives market, valued at $3.2 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2327 Key Market DynamicsDrivers:- Growing demand for agricultural commodities.- Advancements in fertilizer manufacturing technologies, including time-release encapsulation.- Increased R&D investments to improve fertilizer efficiency.Restraints:- Rising adoption of organic farming practices, which limits the use of synthetic fertilizer additives.Opportunities:- Implementation of nutrient management systems to optimize fertilizer use and maintain soil health offers potential growth avenues.Market Insights by SegmentBy Form:- The granular segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for over two-thirds of global revenue.- Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2030, granular fertilizers enhance shelf life and assist in quality assessment.By Type:- Anti-caking agents emerged as the dominant segment, contributing nearly one-third of market revenue in 2020.- This segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 4.6%, driven by their role in preventing lump formation and maintaining fertilizer quality during storage.Regional Analysis- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), followed by North America, leads the global market with the highest revenue share and the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.- Growth in agricultural activities, technological advancements, and increased investments in the agricultural sector are key regional drivers.Major Market PlayersKey players shaping the market include:- ArrMaz Products Inc.- CHEMIPOL, S.A.- Clariant AG- Emulchem- KAO Corporation- LignoStar- Michelman Inc.- Novochem Group- Solvay- Tolsa SA𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fertilizer-additives-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

