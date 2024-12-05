CENTOGENE Announces Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Approval of All Resolutions, Including Announced Transaction With Charme Capital Partners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (OTC: CNTGF) (“CENTOGENE” or the “Company”), the essential life science partner for data-driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of all proposals, which included the approval of the previously announced envisaged sale and transfer of Centogene GmbH to Charme Capital Partners Limited, a pan-European private equity firm.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of CENTOGENE, 57.16% of the Company’s issued share capital were represented.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE’s mission is to provide data-driven, life-changing answers to patients, physicians, and pharma companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. We integrate multiomic technologies with the CENTOGENE Biodatabank – providing dimensional analysis to guide the next generation of precision medicine. Our unique approach enables rapid and reliable diagnosis for patients, supports a more precise physician understanding of disease states, and accelerates and de-risks targeted pharma drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

Since our founding in 2006, CENTOGENE has been offering rapid and reliable diagnosis – building a network of approximately 30,000 active physicians. Our ISO, CAP, and CLIA certified multiomic reference laboratories in Germany utilize Phenomic, Genomic, Transcriptomic, Epigenomic, Proteomic, and Metabolomic datasets. This data is captured in our CENTOGENE Biodatabank, with over 850,000 patients represented from over 120 highly diverse countries, over 70% of whom are of non-European descent. To date, the CENTOGENE Biodatabank has contributed to generating novel insights for more than 300 peer-reviewed publications.

By translating our data and expertise into tangible insights, we have supported over 50 collaborations with pharma partners. Together, we accelerate and de-risk drug discovery, development, and commercialization in target and drug screening, clinical development, market access and expansion, as well as offering CENTOGENE Biodata Licenses and Insight Reports to enable a world healed of all rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

To discover more about our products, pipeline, and patient-driven purpose, visit www.centogene.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

