ASML HOLDING SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ASML Holding N.V. - ASML

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 14, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ASML Holding N.V. (NasdaqGS: ASML), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 24, 2024 and October 15, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

ASML and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 15, 2024, the Company announced its third quarter 2024 financial results, disclosing quarterly booking of only €2.63 billion (a 53% decline from €5.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024), expected full year 2025 net sales between €30 billion and €35 billion (in the lower half of ASML’s initial range of between €30 billion and €40 billion), and a significant reduction to its gross margin target to between 51% and 53%, down from its prior guidance of between 54% and 56%.

On this news, the price of ASML’s shares plummeted $141.84 per share, or approximately 16.3%, from a close of $872.27 per share on October 14, 2024, to close at $730.43 per share on October 15, 2024.

The case is City of Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. ASML Holding N.V., No. 24-cv-08664.

Legal Disclaimer:

